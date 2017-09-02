New York Giants settle on Geno Smith as backup QB, Aldrick Rosas as kicker

The New York Giants made 37 moves Friday and Saturday, trimming their roster to the NFL-mandated 53 players. Here’s a closer look:

Most significant move 1: The Giants went with Geno Smith, the more talented option, over Josh Johnson as their backup quarterback after a preseason filled with ups and downs for Smith. The former Jets second-round pick started slowly in his comeback from a torn ACL -- throwing three preseason interceptions in his first three quarters of action -- but finished strong. Smith completed 10 of 11 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown in the preseason finale. He’s now the backup to Eli Manning.

After throwing three interceptions in his first three quarters of action, Geno Smith settled in to beat Josh Johnson for the backup QB job. Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports

Most significant move 2: Aldrick Rosas beat out Mike Nugent at kicker. Neither missed a field goal in the preseason, but Rosas is 22 and was the heavy favorite from the start. He was the only kicker on the Giants roster this spring and early in the summer for a reason. They wanted him to grab the job. Rosas did so by making all eight of his field-goal attempts this preseason, including a 54-yarder to beat the Patriots on Thursday night. The Giants are entrusting a player who wasn’t on a roster last season and has never attempted a kick in an NFL regular-season game to be their kicker Week 1 in Dallas.

Bye Tye, hello Matty L.: The Giants waived tight end Will Tye, who started 10 games and caught 46 passes last season. Tye lost out on the final tight end spot to Matt LaCosse, a third-year player who remained healthy this summer. LaCosse earned his spot. He had a strong summer and scored two touchdowns in the preseason finale. The tight end overhaul is complete. The group consists of Rhett Ellison, Evan Engram, Jerell Adams and LaCosse. Only Adams was on the Giants’ active roster last season.

Doing Biz on the practice squad?: Adam Bisnowaty was cut with the hope he doesn’t get claimed and makes it to the practice squad. He was the Giants’ sixth-round pick out of Pittsburgh this year. Bisnowaty struggled this summer and is a project. The Giants went with eight offensive linemen on their initial 53-man roster.

Giants moves (Saturday):

Released (23): RB Shaun Draughn, RB Khalid Abdullah, FB Jacob Huesman, WR Travis Rudolph, WR Canaan Severin, WR Jerome Lane, WR Ed Eagan, WR Marquis Bundy, TE Will Tye, OL Adam Bisnowaty, OL Jon Halapio, OL Jaron Jones, OL Matt Rotheram, DL Jordan Williams, DT Bobby Richardson, LB Curtis Grant, LB Stansly Maponga, LB Deontae Skinner, CB Donte Deayon, CB DeShaun Amos, CB Nigel Tribune, S Ryan Murphy, S Trey Robinson

Terminated vested veteran (3): QB Josh Johnson, K Mike Nugent, DE Devin Taylor

Injured reserve (2): LB Mark Herzlich (stinger), DT Josh Banks (knee)

Trade: Acquired CB Ross Cockrell from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a conditional draft pick.

Giants moves (Friday):

Released (8): WR C.J. Germany, OL Richard Levy, LB Chris Casher, LB Steven Daniels, CB Tay Glover-Wright, CB Tim Scott, CB Daniel Gray, S Eric Pinkins

Injured reserve (1): S Duke Ihenacho (knee)