Inspirational Giants LB Mark Herzlich lands on season-ending IR

Veteran New York Giants linebacker Mark Herzlich is expected to miss the 2017 season after being placed on injured reserve with a stinger.

Herzlich, 30, suffered the injury early in training camp. He did not play in a preseason game. He returned to practice as a noncontact participant several weeks back, but appeared to suffer a setback.

Herzlich did not practice last week.

The Giants put Herzlich on injured reserve as they put together their initial 53-man roster on Saturday. He cannot return to the team this season, although if he is cleared and passes a physical, he can be released and sign with another team.

Giants linebacker Mark Herzlich, a cancer survivor, was put on injured reserve, yet will have a role on the team. Alex Brandon/AP Photo

It appears that Herzlich will remain involved with the Giants in sort of an advisory role this season.

“We felt it was best to put Mark on IR this year and give him an opportunity to get healthy,” coach Ben McAdoo said in a statement announcing the team's roster moves. “He’ll still be involved with the team, whether it’s in the locker room, or in the meeting rooms. Mark will still be around to help the guys.”

Herzlich was entering his seventh season with the Giants. He signed a new, one-year deal this past offseason.

Primarily a special-teams contributor, Herzlich overcame long odds on his way to the NFL. He was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare form of cancer, while at Boston College, but returned for his senior season and was signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2011.

The inspirational linebacker completed his storybook tale when he was part of the Giants' Super Bowl XLVI team as a rookie. He has played in 88 career games -- with 17 starts -- in his six seasons with the Giants.

Herzlich has been cancer-free for almost eight years.