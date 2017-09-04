Sixth-round pick Adam Bisnowaty, CB Donte Deayon highlight Giants practice squad

The New York Giants' practice squad has a familiar look. It’s comprised (to this point) of nine players who were on their roster this summer.

The Giants announced the signing of eight players to their practice squad Sunday, and wide receiver Travis Rudolph is expected to sign on Monday, according to multiple reports. Rudolph is among a large group of players to impress enough this summer to earn a spot.

Here’s a look at the Giants practice squad:

(Note: Teams can have as many as 10 players on the practice squad. The Giants currently have nine.)

LB Curtis Grant: He provides depth at a position where the Giants are dealing with some injury concerns. Grant knows the system and proved versatile this summer playing all three linebacker spots. He’s an impressive athlete.

DL Jordan Williams: He had a strong training camp and preseason, probably good enough to earn a spot on the active roster. But Williams was hurt by a minor injury to defensive tackle Jay Bromley that could keep him out of the opener. That injury perhaps kept defensive tackle Robert Thomas on the final 53. Williams has a unique skill set, with a quick first step and potential as an interior pass-rusher.

CB Donte Deayon: He would’ve made the roster if the Giants hadn’t traded for Pittsburgh’s Ross Cockrell late Saturday. Deayon played exceptionally well as a cornerback this summer and most of the preseason. The problem is that at 5-foot-9 and 163 pounds, it’s hard to be a fourth or fifth cornerback who has minimal value on special teams. So the practice squad it is.

S Ryan Murphy: The 2015 seventh-round draft choice by the Seahawks flew under the radar this summer. The Giants deemed the Oregon State product worth keeping around with his size (6-1, 215) and physicality.

OT Adam Bisnowaty: The sixth-round pick struggled this summer. He’s considered more of a project than the undrafted Chad Wheeler, who made the roster. It’s why Bisnowaty was waived Saturday and signed to the practice squad. The Giants are relieved he made it through waivers.

OL Jon Halapio: He plays guard and center. Right now, he’s essentially the third-string center in case anything happens to Weston Richburg and/or Brett Jones. Halapio, who spent most of last year on the Giants practice squad, improved as the summer went along.

WR Travis Rudolph: He flashed throughout the summer, especially in the final two preseason games, when he had six catches for 127 yards. There was some thought he could stick on the 53-man roster, but Rudolph was behind Roger Lewis and Tavarres King all summer, and didn’t prove to have the special-teams value of Dwayne Harris. The undrafted Rudolph fortunately made it through waivers so he could be signed to the practice squad.

WR Marquis Bundy: He impressed enough after being signed on Aug. 23 to earn a spot on the practice squad. His size (6-4, 215) certainly stood out in his short time with the Giants. Bundy joined the Giants after being waived by the Arizona Cardinals earlier this summer.

CB Tim Scott: He was also signed by the Giants late in the summer and made a quick impression. Scott was the Giants’ second-leading tackler in the preseason finale against the Patriots with five and had a pass defensed.