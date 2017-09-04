Giants among NFL's youngest teams thanks to draft success

This is always one of my favorite pieces of the year. Every year after rosters are trimmed to 53 my buddy Jimmy Kemski over at Philly Voice does an analysis of the average age of each team.

The results show the New York Giants continue to get younger. They were the 31st in 2014, when they were the second-oldest roster in the league. They were 25th in 2015 and moved near the middle of the pack at 14th last year.

Landon Collins could be one of 12 players from the Giants' 2014-16 draft classes in the Week 1 starting lineup. Elsa/Getty Images

Well, the youth movement appears to be complete now. The Giants are the ninth-youngest team in the league this season, even with a 36-year-old starting quarterback.

It's quite a fascinating turnaround over a three-year stretch, and the primary reason appears to be the Giants' recent success in the draft. It's possible they could start 12 players from their 2014-16 draft classes in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys. That group includes their first five picks from 2016 (Eli Apple, Sterling Shepard, Darian Thompson, B.J. Goodson and Paul Perkins) in addition to stars such as Odell Beckham Jr. and Landon Collins.

The Giants also haven't shopped much for aging veterans in recent years. Even when they went on a shopping spree last season they did it prudently. Defensive tackle Damon Harrison, cornerback Janoris Jenkins and defensive end Olivier Vernon were all 27 or under.

Wide receiver Brandon Marshall, 33, is the only addition from the past two offseasons -- and one of just five Giants overall -- who is over 30. Manning (36), long snapper Zak DeOssie (33), offensive lineman John Jerry (31), cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (31). Linebacker Jonathan Casillas is 30.

Second-year defensive end Romeo Okwara is the youngest Giant on the roster. He turned 22 in June.

The younger Giants rosters also happen to coincide with the changing of regimes. Ben McAdoo is in his second year as head coach, and has been adamant about not being afraid to have young players on his roster or put them into games.

The Giants kept 22-year-old kicker Aldrick Rosas this year over 35-year-old Mike Nugent. They went with the unknown over a proven veteran. Neither missed a kick in the preseason, but McAdoo went with the younger option in Rosas even though he has never kicked in an NFL game.

The final result is that the Giants are the youngest team in the NFC East this season. The Redskins have the 15th-youngest roster in the NFL, the Cowboys are 17th and the Eagles 23rd.