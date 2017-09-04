Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. still not practicing with opener six days away

Darren Woodson says he would take his time to recover before taking the field if he were Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. (1:18)

The New York Giants returned Monday as they began preparation for their season opener against the Dallas Cowboys and star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. still wasn't practicing. He rode a stationary bike for a few minutes as his teammates began to work. He went inside the team's fieldhouse with a trainer a few minutes later.

It has been two weeks since Beckham injured his ankle during a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns. The Giants have been tight-lipped about his progress.

Beckham had not done any running or cutting as of late last week, according to a source. He was on the field prior to Thursday's preseason finale against the New England Patriots but did very light work. He caught some passes from an equipment manager while doing some light jogging.

The clock is ticking. Beckham has six days to be ready for the opener. The Giants play the Cowboys on Sunday night.