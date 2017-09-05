Ezekiel Elliott's status won't change Giants' game plan versus Cowboys

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Whether or not Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is available to play Sunday night in the season opener at AT&T Stadium in Texas doesn’t matter to the New York Giants. At least that is what they’re saying as the star running back’s status remains unclear.

Elliott has been suspended for the first six games of the regular season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy stemming from domestic violence allegations last year. He’s awaiting the result of his appeal, which could determine whether he plays in the opener against the Giants.

The Giants say the decision won't affect their game plan. They seem more worried about what is going on in their own backyard than the legal tussle between Elliott and the NFL.

The Giants say they'll be prepared to face Ezekiel Elliott this Sunday night if the star Cowboys running back wins his appeal against the NFL, which handed him a six-game suspension. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

“Listen, our focus is on preparing for Dallas, and all backs run the same when there is nowhere to run,” Giants coach Ben McAdoo said. “So our goal is to do our job and be prepared to stop the run -- and if he’s playing, great; if he’s not, then that’s great. We are going to play whoever suits up for them.”

The Giants aren’t putting together two game plans -- one for Elliott and another if it’s Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris. They're viewing them as similar, even if Elliott blossomed into one of the league's best running backs as a rookie.

Morris was the more successful runner when the teams met in the 2016 opener. He had seven carries for 35 yards in the Giants' 20-19 victory. The lumbering back did most of his damage running to the edges.

In his first career game, Elliott ran 20 times for 51 yards (2.6 yards per carry). His longest run was an 8-yard touchdown scamper in the second half.

The Giants' stout run defense shut down Elliott in the opener and did reasonably well in the second meeting. Elliott had 24 carries for 107 yards (4.5 YPC) and a touchdown in a December road loss to the Giants.

Elliott averaged 5.1 yards per carry in his All-Pro rookie season.

Not much should change if McFadden or Morris handles most of the carries Sunday night behind what is generally considered the NFL’s best offensive line.

“It’s still the same scheme,” veteran Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie said. “You can’t forget about Alfred Morris and the things that he does. I think his role is diminished a little bit now that they’ve got Zeke and [Darren] McFadden, but those guys are still really good backs. So I don’t think their scheme changes much.”

Rodgers-Cromartie said McFadden and Morris are downhill backs, like Elliott. They just don’t quite have the same elusiveness and breakaway speed.

The Giants aren’t shying away from the challenge. All-Pro safety Landon Collins, who boasted this summer the Cowboys wouldn’t win the division again despite what quarterback Dak Prescott predicted, wants Elliott to play. He wants Dallas to be at its best in this hyped NFC East opener.

“I’m hoping that his appeal goes through,” Collins said. “He’s a great player, an exciting player, and I love to play against the best players. If not, we’re going to see him in the second game [against Dallas] and we’ll keep working on whoever they’ve got [playing running back] and work them throughout the game.”

It’s easier for the Giants to say than most. They had the second-ranked run defense in the NFL last season, with run-stuffing machine Damon Harrison clogging the middle. Now they may be even better with physical middle linebacker B.J. Goodson in the starting lineup.

Elliott versus this Giants defense, one that was good last year and dominant this preseason, is the marquee matchup. The Giants seem to be preparing like it will happen, but if it doesn’t, it’s not going to take anything away from the game.

“We’ve been thinking about them for a long time,” Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas said. “We’ve been working. Everything’s been building for Sept. 10. Whatever we’ve been doing come April, we’ve been building for Sept. 10. All the preseason games were important, of course, but we’re all building for Sept. 10.”

With or without Elliott.