Giants injury rundown: Eli Apple, Jay Bromley return to practice

The New York Giants may just be the summer champions. They made it through training camp and preseason without a single starter facing a long-term absence because of injury.

Sure Odell Beckham Jr.’s ankle has him in a race against the clock to be ready by this Sunday, but the Giants are relatively healthy by NFL standards. Only Beckham and linebacker Keenan Robinson (concussion) didn’t practice on Monday as they began preparations for their season opener against the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday night.

That's a massive summer victory. Credit goes to coach Ben McAdoo, his strength and conditioning team and training staff. The Giants are one of the NFL's healthiest teams heading into Week 1.

The full injury rundown:

(Note: The first official injury report is due on Wednesday)

CB Eli Apple (ankle): He returned to practice in a limited capacity on Monday. Apple says he’s feeling fine and the expectation is that he will be ready for Sunday night. The second-year cornerback has a minor left ankle sprain.

WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle): He rode the stationary bike and didn’t practice Monday as he nurses a left ankle injury. It was still his first time outside at practice -- even if it was only for a few minutes -- for the first time since suffering the injury two weeks ago. Six days and counting.

DT Jay Bromley (knee): He returned to practice in a limited capacity and expressed optimism about being ready by Sunday night. Bromley was injured in a preseason win over the Jets. This was his first practice back.

WR/KR Dwayne Harris (upper body): He missed the final two preseason games and was back at practice last week. Harris feels fine and should be ready for his former team. He’s expected to be the Giants’ primary returner this season.

CB Michael Hunter (concussion): He was medically cleared from the concussion protocol and returned to practice Monday. Hunter should be the team’s fourth cornerback Sunday in Dallas.

WR Tavarres King (ankle): He practiced Monday and seemed to be running better than in recent weeks. He originally sprained his ankle at practice and then aggravated the injury against the Browns. King didn’t play in the final two preseason games.

WR Brandon Marshall (shoulder): The veteran receiver spoke Monday for the first time since injuring his shoulder two weeks ago against the Browns. He noted his body was feeling “amazing,” and said he will play.

LB Keenan Robinson (concussion): He remains in the concussion protocol. There remains uncertainty with Robinson. He’s been dealing with this problem since the beginning of August, having returned only for a few days last month before suffering a setback.