Odell Beckham Jr. seen jogging, still not practicing

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t practice but he was seen doing some light jogging on Wednesday at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center. It’s progress. It was the first time since Beckham injured his ankle more than two weeks ago that he was seen doing any sort of running.

Beckham rode the stationary bike at practice on Monday as his teammates warmed up and practiced. He participated in warm-ups inside the Giants practice bubble on Wednesday before going off to work on the side with a trainer.

The star wide receiver went outside with a trainer and did some light running while his teammates ran through drills. Beckham was not seen doing any full-speed sprints or running before the media left approximately 20 minutes into practice.

Beckham is trying to get back in time for Sunday night’s opener in Texas against the Dallas Cowboys.

Other Giants who will appear on their Week 1 injury report include:

LB Keenan Robinson (concussion)

CB Eli Apple (ankle)

DT Jay Bromley (knee)

CB Michael Hunter (concussion)

WR Tavarres King (ankle)

FB Shane Smith (quad)