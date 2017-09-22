Why the Eagles have had the Giants' number

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks have changed from Nick Foles to Mark Sanchez to Sam Bradford to Carson Wentz over the past three years. It hasn’t mattered much who has been behind center when they've faced the New York Giants. The results have mostly remained the same.

The Eagles have dominated the rivalry in recent years, winning five of the past six matchups. The Giants' lone win came in November when Wentz threw interceptions that led almost immediately to touchdowns on Philadelphia's first two drives. The Eagles were in a quick 14-point hole and the Giants held on for a 28-23 victory.

That was the anomaly over the past three years, when the constants for the Giants have been quarterback Eli Manning and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. That and an offensive line they haven’t been able to solidify for years.

Brandon Graham (left) and Fletcher Cox have been a core part of what's made Philadelphia's defensive line so successful against the Giants in recent seasons. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The constants for the Eagles have been defensive ends Brandon Graham and Vinny Curry along with defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. They’ve had a strong front seven that has given the Giants fits, especially during a six-sack game early in 2014.

Overall, the Eagles have held Manning to nine touchdown passes with eight interceptions in the six games. He’s been sacked 12 times, and under constant pressure.

The Giants can expect much of the same on Sunday afternoon when they face the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The strength of this Eagles team remains its front seven and pass rush, while the Giants' Achilles heel is their offensive line. The Eagles enter Week 3 tied for fourth in the NFL with eight sacks.

“They’re good,” coach Ben McAdoo said. “We’re going to have to rise to the occasion as an offense. They’re as good as you’ll find in football.”

Four Eagles defensive linemen have recorded sacks already this season. Graham (2.5), Cox (2.0), defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (1.5) and Chris Long (1.0) will present quite the challenge for an embattled Giants offensive line which has already allowed eight sacks this season, tied for third most in the NFL.

Left tackle Ereck Flowers has already allowed four and been flagged for a holding penalty. The Eagles will send Long, Vinny Curry and possibly Graham at Flowers on Sunday. It could be another long afternoon for the young left tackle.

“One word to describe them: relentless,” said Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh, who is expected to start at right tackle for the first time since the 2015 season.

Pugh was the main culprit during that six-sack game by the Eagles in 2014. He will have to face Graham most of the afternoon as the Giants can only provide so much help for their tackles.

They chipped with their tight ends and running backs just once to help Flowers in the first half last week.

“I think schematically, it is a part of what we do. Like anything else, if you pay enough, if you want to buy something in one area, you pay in the other area,” offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan said. “If you make a commitment, say for example this week, hey, we’re going to chip and have a tight end always to the left. Well, then No. 55, [Brandon] Graham is one of the best pass-rushers in the National Football League is to the right. So, it gets to -- I hate to sound like a broken record -- but, it’s having that balance and versatility just to try to get that defense off balance a little bit.”

The Giants have had trouble achieving balance this season and much of the past three years. They’ve failed to run for 100 yards in their two games combined this season, and failed to top 100 yards rushing as a team in four of their past six meetings with the Eagles. That makes life more difficult on Manning.

McAdoo said earlier this week the Giants need to run more plays, period. They need to run more running plays. That may be the only way they are capable of slowing down Philadelphia’s defensive line.

They know the Eagles have their number lately. Something has to change if they intend to salvage this season following two straight losses to start the year.

“I honestly couldn’t tell you [why Philly has owned us],” Beckham said. “I was thinking about it the other day. I’m like every time I’ve gone to Philly, we’ve lost. They beat us at home. They just for some reason they’ve had our number, but this is our opportunity for a new year and to turn things around.

“This is a big game for us. We need a win and what better team to beat than Philly.”

Especially considering it would involve the offensive line slowing down a vaunted pass rush.