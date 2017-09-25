Where do the 0-3 Giants go from here? Moving Ereck Flowers is a start

New York may have lost on a 61-yard field goal, but the team still seems optimistic despite the record after the offense finally showed up in Philadelphia. (1:00)

PHILADELPHIA -- The New York Giants are 0-3. It’s officially time to panic.

The odds are strongly against this group making any kind of noise this season. They’re in such a gigantic hole that getting back to even ground will be difficult.

Something needs to be done in order to instill discipline into a Giants team that committed foolish penalties throughout the fourth quarter of Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Something needs to be done to stabilize the offensive line. Something needs to be done (see: quarterback) to assess the future of the franchise if it keeps trending in this direction.

This is where it all stands three weeks into the season. And it all needs to happen quickly if the Giants intend to make any run at the postseason this year.

They’re already going to need a semi-historic turnaround. Only three teams since 1990 have started 0-3 and qualified for the playoffs.

“The playoffs is not in my thoughts right now,” veteran linebacker Jonathan Casillas said. “It’s go and find that first win.”

The question is what can be done to get that first win or trigger an immediate turnaround? The Giants next play Sunday in Tampa Bay.

Coach Ben McAdoo said there could be "drastic" changes entering Sunday’s loss to the Eagles. That didn’t appear to be the case, especially when it came to personnel. It was the same players in mostly the same roles against the Eagles. The Giants sped up their offense and did little else different from the first two weeks when they were run off the field by the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys.

It resulted in another disappointing loss. This Giants simply may not be good enough. Or disciplined enough.

Eli Manning got rid of the ball quickly against the Eagles. It did not make up for poor offensive line play. Abbie Parr/Getty Images

They can’t afford to keep putting Ereck Flowers at left tackle. This could fracture the team. He simply isn’t a starting-caliber left tackle, even if the Giants hid their porous offensive line most of Sunday by getting the ball out of Eli Manning's hand at lightning speed.

Manning released the ball on average in 1.86 seconds, per Pro Football Focus. That was .39 seconds faster than any other quarterback in Week 3.

But even that didn’t totally cover Flowers' flaws. Two of the biggest plays in the loss was because of Flowers' ineffectiveness.

Flowers was dominated on a fourth-and-goal run late in the first half where Orleans Darkwa was tackled behind the line of scrimmage. Flowers then clotheslined and tackled Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry with under a minute left and the Giants trying to march for the winning score. That led to an eventual punt and the game-winning field goal for the Eagles.

McAdoo is going to have a hard time looking his players in the face if he keeps sending Flowers out as the left tackle. Flowers knows he has played poorly. It’s not fair to everyone involved, including Flowers, to continue putting him in this position.

This needs to be the week the Giants shift Justin Pugh to left tackle or try undrafted rookie Chad Wheeler there. Flowers can compete with Bobby Hart for the starting right tackle job instead. Maybe that works. Maybe it doesn’t, but at least it’s a change.

Trying D.J. Fluker at guard is also a move worth exploring. He would help a running attack that has amassed just 146 yards in three games combined. The Eagles ran for 193 yards on Sunday.

The offensive line isn’t alone in its need for alterations. There are rules and they are intended for everyone, including Odell Beckham Jr., the Giants’ top playmaker. There have to be real consequences for poor performance and foolish behavior.

The NFL has loosened its rules on celebrations and the Giants already have two unsportsmanlike penalties in three weeks.

“We don’t want to be kicking off from the 20-yard line,” McAdoo said. “That’s not smart football and we aren’t playing smart football.”

But something must not be getting through.

“When I get in the end zone, I’m going to do what I do,” Beckham said. “I’m going to try to spark this team. The consequences are going to be what they are. It’s life, you have to deal with the consequences. And that’s something I can take. We were motivated from that. I don’t think it set us back any.”

While that particular momentary lapse of judgment didn’t cost the Giants -- they successful covered the ensuing kickoff -- there were other foolish mistakes that proved costly. In the fourth quarter alone the Giants had an invalid fair catch, a delay of game by an offensive lineman and an illegal shift.

This all needs to be fixed. The Giants don’t have any time to waste or it will only snowball and get worse.

At that point, everything should be on the table, including taking a look at rookie quarterback Davis Webb later in the year if this season spirals out of control. Three loses in, we’re almost at the point where this becomes a late-season consideration.