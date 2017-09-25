A timeline of OBJ's shenanigans

Odell Beckham Jr. celebrates in two distinct ways after scoring a pair of touchdowns and reiterates he will continue to try to spark the team. (1:24)

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 300 catches during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The enigmatic personality also added to his rather long list of curious behavior with a celebration that will be remembered for quite some time.

Beckham made a leaping grab near the back of the end zone early in the fourth quarter and pretended to walk like a dog after the score. He then simulated urinating like a dog on the field. He was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.

It wasn't the first time in Beckham's career that his odd behavior resulted in a penalty. Here’s a look at some of the most unorthodox moments throughout his career:

June 2014: Just weeks after being drafted Beckham was forced to address a fake fiancée/girlfriend making her way around the internet.

Beckham had to get NFL security involved after an individual claiming to be his fiancee was spreading salacious rumors and then did an interview with Radar.com. Beckham originally thought it was all a joke, but eventually decided to get it handled before it became a real problem.

October 2014: He unveils his dance moves by introducing the Whip to the nation after his first career touchdown catch in his first career game.

A hamstring injury delayed Beckham's debut as a rookie, but when he finally got on the field in Week 5 he caught the game-winning touchdown. That's when the dance party began. At the time the Whip and the Nae Nae weren't mainstream, until Beckham made it his go-to dance.

Odell Beckham Jr. was suspended for his actions against Josh Norman back in 2015. Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

December 2015: He gets into it with then-Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman for three quarters and is suspended for his actions.

This was when everything went off the rails. After a pregame incident involving a Panthers practice squad player and a baseball bat, Beckham and Norman were out of control for most of the first three quarters. The shenanigans culminated with Beckham using his body as a human missile to Norman's head at the end of a play.

January–March 2016: Beckham and Norman tweet and subtweet insults back and forth.

The feud between the two didn't just go away. It extended to the Super Bowl and through the offseason. Beckham even said at one point that Norman should thank him for all he did for his career. Not long after, Norman was cut by the Panthers and signed with the Washington Redskins.

September 2016: Beckham throws a sideline tantrum, then kicks the kicking net during a loss to the Redskins.

Upset with how the game was unfolding against Norman and the Redskins, Beckham lost his cool on the sideline. At one point he slammed his helmet into the kicking net and it snapped back and nailed him in the face. It was the start of a special relationship between Beckham and the net.

October 2016: He gets into it with Minnesota’s Xavier Rhodes, gets called for taunting and bumps into the official during another in-game meltdown.

Rhodes seemed to get in Beckham's head and shut down the star receiver during a Week 4 matchup. After Beckham felt Rhodes hit him out of bounds on one play he got in the cornerback's face and bumped an official. Beckham received a 15-yard penalty and later a fine.

October 2016: Beckham proposes to the kicking net after scoring a touchdown and finishing with 222 receiving yards in a win over the Ravens.

Several weeks later Beckham had the most productive game of his career, which included a 75-yard touchdown which helped the Giants complete a come-from-behind victory. He went to the sideline and put on a show where he proposed to the kicking net. He later said she accepted.

December 2016: Upset about a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, he bangs his head against the wall in anger.

Beckham was outside the visitors locker room grunting and banging his head against a metal door following a disappointing loss at Lincoln Financial Field. This occurred in front of several Giants staffers and the media. Beckham was eventually escorted inside the locker room by team security.

January 2017: Six days before a playoff game, he’s among a group of Giants receivers who take a private jet to Miami and party on South Beach with pop star Justin Bieber before ending the trip on a boat with singer Trey Songz.

The infamous boat trip where Beckham, Victor Cruz, Sterling Shepard and Roger Lewis were photographed (most of them shirtless in jean) after a night out on South Beach. They left immediately after returning from Washington where they won the regular season. It became a top headline after the photograph began to surface the following morning.

January 2017: Beckham drops several passes, including a touchdown, in a playoff loss to the Packers and then punches a hole in the Lambeau Field wall after his first career postseason game.

This may have been the worst performance of Beckham's professional career. After a week of hearing about the boat trip he had four catches for 28 yards with three dropped passes. Afterward Beckham could be heard grunting and yelling in the bowels of Lambeau Field. When he walked away there was a hole in the wall. The following day the Giants said they would hold Beckham accountable if they found out he was responsible for the damage. Nothing ever came of it.

September 2017: He scores a touchdown against the Eagles and pretends to be a dog and simulates peeing in the end zone.

Beckham definitely had an interesting celebration planned after scoring his first touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter of a Week 3 contest with the Giants trailing 14-0. He was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. After the game, Beckham explained it by saying he's a dog, so he's going to act like a dog. The following day he went on social media and said it was in reaction to president Donald Trump's comments several days earlier.

This is Beckham's fourth professional season. Surely there is more to come. He's not about to change who he is for anybody. He has made that known many times.

So what is next? Stay tuned.