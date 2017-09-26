Olivier Vernon, Orleans Darkwa and B.J. Goodson receive positive injury news

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Well, at least something seems to be going well for the New York Giants despite three straight losses to start the season.

Defensive end Olivier Vernon, running back Orleans Darkwa and linebacker B.J. Goodson could all be back at practice Wednesday when they begin preparations for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

Vernon left this past Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with an ankle injury. His MRI on Tuesday came back clean and the injury is not expected to be serious. He expects to be able to practice at some point this week, maybe even as early as Wednesday.

Vernon has 12 tackles and leads the Giants with two sacks this season.

Darkwa felt a tweak in his back Sunday as wide receiver Sterling Shepard was scoring a 77-yard touchdown. He returned to play a special teams snap later in the game.

The running back has seen his role increase in recent weeks. He had seven carries for 22 yards against the Eagles, including a 20-yard run, the Giants’ longest of the season. Darkwa has a minor back strain and expects to be fine this week. He leads the Giants with 53 yards rushing.

Goodson also expressed optimism about this week after missing the Giants’ past two games with a shin injury. He’s hoping to return to practice in some capacity on Wednesday.

The second-year middle linebacker’s return couldn’t come quickly enough. The Giants allowed 193 yards rushing in Philadelphia. They are 30th in the NFL in rush defense after finishing tied for third last season.

Goodson had 18 tackles in the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.