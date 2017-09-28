Odell Beckham Jr. can redeem himself by saving the Giants' season

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Enough is enough already. Odell Beckham Jr. upset the owner and said he didn't apologize for his actions. This is the point where the New York Giants need Beckham to stop acting out.

Instead, they need him to do something more productive, like save their season.

The Giants (0-3) are one of two winless teams in the NFC. A big part of the cavernous abyss they've created is that Beckham's ankle kept him out of the opener and limited him in Week 2. They were hard to watch without him. It wasn't until he got rolling in the fourth quarter on Sunday, when he scored two touchdowns, that the Giants' offense showed any signs of life.

They're going to need more of that -- a lot more, beginning Sunday in Tampa Bay.

Otherwise, the Giants have no chance. Whatever the punishment might be for Beckham's touchdown celebration (likely a reprimand from the team and a fine from the league or a benching for a quarter or series or any other slap on the wrist), it's imperative that this week only further motivates him to prove the critics -- which now include owner John Mara -- wrong.

The Giants' listless start without Odell Beckham Jr. shows just how important he is to their offense. James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

In other words, flush this latest episode, and get back to football.

That will placate the angry owner and the critics. It will get Beckham back in good graces when the parties sit down to start negotiating that life-changing contract. What's more, it's the Giants' only chance at salvaging anything this season.

If their early season struggles proved anything, it's that Beckham is their offense. Even though he hasn't played at 100 percent and missed the opener, he has scored two of their four touchdowns. He did that in one quarter Sunday afternoon.

"It's just time for us to get a win, and really, the biggest focus is on ourselves right now," Beckham said Wednesday.

Beckham flashed the special ability that could magically resuscitate the Giants against the Philadelphia Eagles. Sandwiched around the celebration were a pair of brilliant touchdown catches, the second of which came one-handed with a foot drag in the corner of the end zone to tie the game at 14-14.

"He made two of the finest plays you'll ever see in pro football since I've been in the league," coach Ben McAdoo said. "Those are getting overshadowed. It's unfortunate."

His latest antics will be a short-term consequence as long as Beckham gets back to making the plays everyone has become accustomed to seeing the past three seasons. The celebration will barely be talked about if Beckham somehow re-energizes the Giants. That's the reality because, in the end, that is almost always numero uno for the owner, the coach and the fans who are presently unhappy with his actions.

The Giants are already two games back of the rest of the NFC East, with losses to the Dallas Cowboys and Eagles on their résumé. The Giants realistically are going to need to win 10 of their final 13 games.

They're going to need more than last year's performance, with the scheduled packed with tough games (at the Denver Broncos, against the Seattle Seahawks and the Kansas City Chiefs, at the Oakland Raiders). It's really going to take something extraordinary for any sort of run to materialize.

But if anyone on the Giants roster is capable, it's Beckham. He became the fastest player to 300 career catches on Sunday. He's insanely talented and has produced more than 80 catches, 1,300 yards and 10 or more touchdowns each of his first three professionals seasons.

The Giants are going to need every bit and more of that going forward this year, ankle injury or not. Fortunately, Beckham is inching closer to 100 percent, even if he isn't quite there yet.

"Just getting better. Have rehab today. Doctor comes in [Thursday], Friday. It's just the same thing over and over again," he said. "So until that tape comes off my ankle, it's the only way I'll be able to tell you I'm fine, I'm 100 percent."

Beckham and the Giants need him to be healthy. It's the only way he's consistently productive. It might also be the only thing right now that will make everyone inside the Giants facility happy and get Beckham out of this current mess.