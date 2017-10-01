0-4 Giants find new way to lose as season slips away

Eli Manning fires a 2-yard touchdown to Rhett Ellison to put New York in front of Tampa Bay in the fourth quarter. (0:26)

TAMPA BAY, Fla. -- Bad teams find ways to lose. The New York Giants showed that again on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium as their season slipped out of control. They rallied to take the lead with just over three minutes remaining, then let it slip away.

Nick Folk, who had missed three kicks earlier in the contest, nailed a 34-yard field goal with no time remaining to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 25-23 victory over the Giants at Raymond James Stadium. It was the second straight week the Giants lost on a field goal with no time remaining.

Eli Manning recorded three touchdowns, including this rushing score, but it wasn't enough to deliver the Giants to victory on Sunday. AP Photo/Jason Behnken

It looks like one of those seasons. The Giants (0-4) are now in a class with the Browns, 49ers and Chargers. They are the only remaining winless teams in the NFL.

The Giants looked awful early while falling into a 13-point hole, then rallied to take the lead heading into the fourth quarter. They let it slip away, reclaimed the lead and then let it slip away again. They have the problem that most bad teams experience -- offense, defense and special teams take turns with their failures.

So where do they go from here? A season that began with such high expectations is all but over on the first day of October. Nothing the Giants seem to be doing is working.

The Giants tried a new offensive line, their third in four games this season. It still couldn’t fully revive a dormant running game or help produce an offensive explosion. They added rookie running back Wayne Gallman to the mix, which provided some spark, but it ultimately wasn’t enough. They made changes to their defensive personnel, but it didn’t solve all of their problems.

This time the Giants allowed Jameis Winston and the Bucs to march down the field in the final seconds with relative ease. It’s the sign of a bad team. That’s what the Giants are right now.