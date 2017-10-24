Giants' bye-week plan: Get away and figure out how to get better

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The bye week has arrived for the New York Giants.

It can be argued that it came too late this year in Week 8. With the Giants at 1-6, their season already has slipped away. It seems inevitable that this is going to be among the franchise’s most disappointing years in recent history. There is only one team -- the winless San Francisco 49ers -- that owns a worse record in the NFC.

None of this will stop the calendar from turning and the schedule from rolling along. The Giants have nine games remaining this season. They have to play those games.

So they head into the bye week with work that needs to be done. The Giants players will report to work and watch some film Tuesday. Then they will have the remainder of the week off before returning to work Monday.

Giants coach Ben McAdoo hopes his team comes back from its bye week with a fresh outlook, "as tough as that may be." Brad Penner/USA Today Sports

In this case, it might be good for them to get away considering the way this season has unfolded with its share of devastating injuries (see: Week 5 vs. Chargers) and controversy (Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie’s suspension or Eli Apple’s benching). It's been an unmitigated disaster aside from the one bright spot in Denver.

“Relax. You have to get away from football, but you also have to reflect,” Rodgers-Cromartie said of how he intends to handle the bye week. “Figure out what went wrong. Come back, bend your ears back and go.”

It’s going to be a difficult grind the final nine weeks of the season when the Giants face just three teams that currently have a losing record. They also have three West Coast trips (Arizona, Oakland and San Francisco).

Even the Giants' head coach thinks his players need a break with that on the horizon.

“I think we need to get away from it for a little bit,” Ben McAdoo said. “We need to get away from it, we need to clear our minds, get our bodies back and get back with a fresh outlook, as tough as that may be. We need to come back, we have a lot of football left to play. We had a lot of fight in us [Sunday] and that needs to continue.”

When the players leave on Tuesday afternoon -- many of them returning to their homes outside of New Jersey for at least a few days -- the coaches will remain. They’ll be poring over schemes, plays, decisions and personnel, all in an effort to try to figure out what went right and wrong over the first seven games.

They likely will take the weekend off before returning for the stretch run.

“With the type of week it is, we’re going to go back, take a look at self-scout, you know, the things that have been working. Is there a way to [improve] some of the things that haven’t been working? Is it fixable for the last nine games, or is it something that we need to throw out and revisit it later on?” McAdoo said. “And just take a look at the way we’re using players. Take a look at are there roles we can change to help us as a football team.”

When the players return, they will be playing for pride and their futures over the final nine weeks. They will be collecting paychecks, therefore they’ll be asked to perform accordingly.

It’s not something they intend to take lightly.

“At the end of the day, we have a job,” defensive tackle Damon Harrison said. “Playing football is our job. You try to get some time to get a clear mind, clear head, but you’ve got to stay in it.”

The eye in the sky always is watching when they’re on the field in games. Almost everyone with NFL contracts is expendable.

The Giants certainly have areas where they can improve. They didn’t lose six out of seven games strictly because of bad luck or bounces. Their record is indicative of how they’ve played.

“Well, we’ve got to keep grinding,” quarterback Eli Manning said. “Obviously, we’ve had a tough start, lost some key players, but they’re not going to make it easy for us, no team [will]. So we’ve got to keep finding ways to get better.”

It begins with a few days off.