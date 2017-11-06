Giants coach Ben McAdoo isn't worried about his job; should he be?

When speaking about the Giants, Ryan Clark says "you don't want to get to this level of bad" and that there are significant organizational issues going on. (2:38)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The heat is on New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo.

That's what happens when a team loses seven of its first eight games of the season and gets embarrassed at home. It's what happens when the stadium is half-empty and the fans that do show up shower the home team with boos throughout a 51-17 loss on Sunday to the Los Angeles Rams.

"I think it speaks for itself," Giants team owner John Mara told NJ Advance Media after the game.

At halftime, Mara was so despondent that he failed to respond to a simple "hello" from this reporter. It was almost as if he was in another world and steam was coming out of his ears from him watching the Giants put forth a truly memorable (for the wrong reasons) performance.

The boos that rained down on Ben McAdoo as he left the field Sunday might have been louder had so many fans not left early or stayed away altogether. Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY Sports

This is the same owner who once said he wanted to fire everybody following a disappointing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014. Ultimately, he didn't. Coach Tom Coughlin lasted another season. General manager Jerry Reese remains in the same role.

The criticism is part of the job for McAdoo. He's inevitably going to feel the heat with this season having gone so incredibly wrong, no matter what his level of success was last season.

As he acknowledged, everything falls on his shoulders. Still, despite having endured one of the worst home losses in franchise history, McAdoo wasn't thinking about losing his job during or after Sunday's game. It's how he operates.

"Not at all," McAdoo said.

Why not?

"My situation doesn't have anything to do with it," he said. "We have to get ready to play a ballgame next week. That's counterproductive."

The Giants play in San Francisco next week. A loss to the winless 49ers would only increase the heat on McAdoo, who is 12-12 in the regular season in his two seasons as head coach. He went 11-5 last season and helped the Giants end a five-year playoff drought.

That seems like a long time ago, with this season having gone off the rails. The Giants still can't score points (averaging 16.1 per game). They have experienced disciplinary problems, with two suspensions in three weeks. And their defense has begun to fall apart at the seams. Their special teams are a mess, as well, with a blocked punt, missed field goal and inability to cover punts effectively against the Rams.

The way it usually works in these situations is that fans lose patience and reach their end with the coach and/or general manager. In this case, it appears to be both. They stop supporting the team (read: empty seats) and flood the owners with letters and emails voicing their displeasure. The boos then reverberate throughout the stadium on game days.

The Giants were loudly jeered throughout Sunday's blowout loss to the Rams. The players and coaches claimed to have tuned it out, but it likely was heard loud and clear by ownership.

"I'm focused on the game, focused on the players," McAdoo said. "Trying to put them in a position to be successful. I'm not focused on the stands."

The game didn't go especially well. Giants All-Pro safety Landon Collins said he would use the word "embarrassing" for what unfolded on Sunday. Veteran cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, in his 10th professional season, didn't remember ever being part of a defense that allowed a third-and-33 to be converted into a touchdown, like the Giants did on Sunday afternoon.

Despite the results, McAdoo and his players insisted the problem was not effort. That at least helps the coach's cause.

"We're still fighting. I don't feel like nobody is quitting on the team," Collins said. "When we come in to practice, I see it at practice. We have our head on strong and just playing and practicing hard. You're not just like, 'I'm not going to do anything.'"

The players are mostly saying to put this embarrassment, to put this season, on their shoulders.

"No, see, you can't put that on the coaches. Not the way we're playing," said Rodgers-Cromartie after the New York defense allowed six plays of more than 30 yards on Sunday. "That's the defense. Ask any of us. We've blown coverages, people wide open; you can't fire no coach for that. Fire a player. Or something's got to give."

Something will after this season, especially if it ends with one of the worst campaigns in franchise history. The Giants are on pace for a two-win season. If it continues and is filled with more afternoons like the one that unfolded on Sunday, with a half-empty stadium and an irate and frustrated fan base, the coaches, players and the front office could feel the wrath.