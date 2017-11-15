Giants are double-digit underdogs -- at home; how did they get here?

This has been a season of lows for the New York Giants. It seems to reach new depths each week. It has reached the point where they might be in over their heads this week when they host the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants opened as 13-point underdogs at home. It was down to 10.5 points by late Tuesday, but that's still an eye-opening number.

GIANTS AS BIG HOME UNDERDOGS When Opponent Spread Result 2007, Week 17 Patriots -13 L, 38-35 1998, Week 15 Broncos -12.5 W, 20-16 1980, Week 10 Cowboys -10.5 W, 38-35 1978, Week 2 Cowboys -11 L, 34-24 Courtesy of ESPN Stats and Info

The Giants have been double-digit underdogs at home four times in the past 39 years. Once was against what was considered the greatest regular-season team of all time (the 2007 New England Patriots), another was against the undefeated Denver Broncos in 1998. The other two were during awful Giants seasons in 1980 (4-12) and 1978 (6-10).

These Giants are in that company. They could, in fact, make a run at the worst season in franchise history, as they face a difficult schedule the rest of the way. The '74 Giants went 2-12; 2-14 is not out of the question for the '17 Giants.

"Right now everybody is on different pages it feels like," running back Shane Vereen said after Sunday's 31-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

That was the 49ers. They average almost 50 yards and 10 points less than the Chiefs. Kansas City leads the NFL with 6.2 yards per play. On paper it is one of the biggest mismatches in years for the once-proud franchise.

That's what the Giants get to face on Sunday with their defense in shambles. Coach Ben McAdoo called the Chiefs "one of the best teams teams in football."

Based on their record, the Giants (1-8) are one of the worst. How did they get there?

Let's examine:

Injured Odell: It began when Odell Beckham Jr.'s ankle was bent backwards in the preseason. That cost the Giants their best player in Week 1 and relegated him to being a decoy in Week 2. He played two full games before breaking his ankle in Week 6. No Beckham for most of the season has been a major problem.

Offensive struggles: The Giants scored 13 points combined in the first two weeks. They're averaging 16.7 points per game this season. McAdoo's offense has continued to be problematic, dating back to last season. It's hard to win games when the offense can't consistently put points on the board. The coach, the quarterback, the lack of weapons, everybody is part of the problem.

Ereck Flowers in Weeks 2-3: The Giants left tackle was a mess in Week 2 against the Lions, when he made Ezekiel Ansah look like Reggie White. He then committed back-to-back penalties in the final minute of a tie game in Week 3. That allowed the Eagles to get the ball back in the final seconds.

The 61-yard FG: Once the Eagles got the ball back in the final seconds, Jake Elliott hit a 61-yarder to drop the Giants to 0-3. Talk about demoralizing.

Week 5 injuries: To lose four wide receivers (three for the season) in one game is silly. It happened to the Giants. Beckham and Brandon Marshall were the big blows. At that point it became obvious this season was headed for disaster. The Giants were 0-5 after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers, too.

The Eli fumble: Beckham's injury overshadowed the true awfulness of the loss and a sloppy play made by quarterback Eli Manning. He fumbled away that game inside his own 20-yard line on the play after Beckham's leg shattered. A veteran quarterback, a two-time Super Bowl winner, isn't supposed to fumble deep in his own territory while leading and with four minutes remaining when he sees the pass-rusher coming. It has been that kind of season for the Giants.

The suspension: This is the point when it truly started to unravel. Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was suspended for a violation of team rules after he was pulled, threw his helmet and stormed into the locker room late in the loss to the Chargers. This didn't play well in the locker room with the Giants struggling and still winless.

Suspension No. 2: Fellow veteran cornerback Janoris Jenkins was later suspended for not returning in time after the bye week. Cornerback Eli Apple and running back Paul Perkins also didn't return in time and missed a practice, but at least they called the Giants. Jenkins just decided not to show. Everything was coming unhinged as the Giants sat at 1-6.

McAdoo's umm: A season of bad looks was summed up by a putrid defensive performance against the Los Angeles Rams and McAdoo standing at the podium and simply saying "Umm" when asked afterwards what message he delivered to his team at halftime. It looked almost as bad as the Giants' defense.

Coach gets ripped by players: Mr. Anonymous came out to slam McAdoo leading into their matchup with the 49ers. Several players said the team had quit on its coach. They proved to be right.

49ers debacle: The Giants were manhandled by a previous winless 49ers team. Embarrassing was a word used by players for the second straight week. They allowed 31 points after San Francisco had managed just 30 in its three previous games. Jenkins and several other Giants delivered putrid efforts as they fell to 1-8 heading into a much more difficult matchup with the Chiefs.