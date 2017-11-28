The 2017 Giants rank among the worst teams in franchise history

The New York Giants are bad. Real bad. So bad that when all is said and done, this season may rank up there among the worst in franchise history.

These 2017 Giants are currently 2-9. And who is to say there is another win on the schedule?

The Giants have been through some bad years. Bad enough that at one point in 1978 a plane flew over Giants Stadium with a banner that read: "15 Years of Lousy Football -- We've Had Enough." That was before commissioner Pete Rozelle stepped in and saved the franchise by recommending the hiring of George Young as general manager.

Over the past three decades, they have righted the ship. The Giants have been one of the most stable and successful franchises, with only the New England Patriots having more Super Bowls than the Giants since Bill Parcells arrived in 1983.

The Giants have collected four Lombardi Trophies (1986, 1990, 2007, 2011) in their history. But they have now missed the postseason six of the past seven years after being officially eliminated on Sunday. It's not going so well lately, and this undoubtedly is the worst season of this current downturn.

When all is said and done, where will they rank among the most ignominious teams in franchise history?

1. 1966 GIANTS

Record: 1-12-1

Point differential: Minus-238

Coach: Allie Sherman

Why they stunk: You name it. They had the worst record of any team in Giants history. They had the worst point differential of any team in Giants history by a wide margin. They started Gary Wood, Earl Morrall and Tom Kennedy at quarterback and couldn't protect any of them. But the defense was even worse, dead last in the league in points allowed. It's a group that allowed 72 points in a loss to the Washington Redskins and 47 or more points four times in a stretch of five weeks. The woeful '66 season was the low point of the "Wilderness Years," which saw the Giants struggle for the better part of two decades. Worst of all was that the upstart New York Jets started to take over the city with an upstart quarterback they called "Broadway Joe" as the '66 Giants stunk up the field.

2. 1980 GIANTS

Record: 4-12

Point differential: Minus-176

Coach: Ray Perkins

Why they stunk: They started 1-8 and were competitive in only one of those losses. Their 176-point differential is the second-worst in franchise history. Their defense (425 points allowed) was one of the worst in franchise history, and quarterback Phil Simms was going through growing pains with 19 interceptions and 15 touchdown passes in his second professional season under Perkins. The only positive was that this forgettable season put them in position to draft Lawrence Taylor No. 2 overall the following year.

3. 1973 GIANTS

Record: 2-11-1

Point differential: Minus-136

Coach: Alex Webster

Why they stunk: Webster's final year as coach didn't go well, much like the majority of his tenure. He was almost considered one of the guys rather than their coach. With Norm Snead and Randy Johnson at quarterback, the Giants threw more than twice as many interceptions as touchdown passes. They were also first in the NFL in fumbles lost. They were a bumbling mess that lost 11 of its last 12 and allowed 40 points or more three times during that span. The '73 Giants just weren't very talented or disciplined. Webster was done coaching after this disaster.

4. 1974 GIANTS

Record: 2-12

Point differential: Minus-104

Coach: Bill Arnsparger

Why they stunk: Pick your poison, with the '73 or '74 team. A coaching change from Webster to Arnsparger didn't do much for this group, which didn't have a home and played at the Yale Bowl. They were still offensively inept (13.9 ppg) despite acquiring Craig Morton midway through the season from the Cowboys for a No. 1 pick that turned into Dallas' Hall of Fame defensive lineman Randy White. There was hope for a minute when Morton led the Giants to a win over the Kansas City Chiefs shortly after arriving. Then they lost their final six games. In retrospect, it was an awful season and an awful trade.

5. 1976 GIANTS

Record: 3-11

Point differential: Minus-80

Coach: Bill Arnsparger/John McVay

Why they stunk: This was an awful era of Giants football. This was the only time in modern history the Giants fired a head coach during the season. Arnsparger was replaced by McVay after losing the first seven games of the season. The Giants thought they had solved their quarterback problem by bringing in Morton two years earlier, but that turned into an unmitigated disaster, especially in '76, whey they averaged a putrid 12.1 points per game. Morton was gone after the season.

6. 2003 GIANTS

Record: 4-12

Point differential: Minus-144

Coach: Jim Fassel

Why they stunk: This Giants team went seven straight games without topping 13 points, with Kerry Collins at quarterback. It ultimately cost Fassel his job. The Giants finished the season averaging a putrid 15.2 points per game after making the postseason as a wild card the previous year. There were way too many good players (Michael Strahan, Tiki Barber, Amani Toomer, Collins) for this team to be this bad. But it was. This was also among the most disappointing seasons in franchise history, especially after the Giants won two of their first three games. They closed the season with eight straight losses.

7. 1964 GIANTS

Record: 2-10-2

Points differential: Minus-158

Coach: Allie Sherman

Why they stunk: This is when it all started to fall apart for the once-proud franchise. Sherman traded linebacker Sam Huff prior to the season and injuries ravaged the '64 team, which got old real fast. Frank Gifford, Y.A. Tittle, Alex Webster and Andy Robustelli all retired after the season. This was also among the most disappointing years because the Giants still had a core that was part of a championship-caliber team that had experienced tremendous success the prior year.

?. 2017 GIANTS

Record: 2-9

Point differential: Minus-95 (... and counting)

Coach: Ben McAdoo

Why they stink: Everything has fallen apart following a playoff appearance last year. They lost their best player, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and their offense is among the worst in the franchise's modern history. They're averaging 15.6 points per game. Only the winless Cleveland Browns have scored fewer. The Giants defense has also collapsed and is among the worst units in the league. Adding to the drama has been the need for McAdoo to suspended and discipline players continuously throughout the season. This likely will qualify as the most disappointing season in franchise history -- given the expectations.