Sterling Shepard back at practice after missing 2 games

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Geno Smith might have an advantage in his first game as the New York Giants' quarterback. He might have wide receiver Sterling Shepard back in the lineup.

Shepard has been dealing with migraines that cost him the last two games. He appeared to return to practice Wednesday as the Giants began preparations for a Sunday matchup on the road against the Oakland Raiders.

The Giants’ leading receiver was listed as questionable for Thursday’s loss to the Washington Redskins before being made inactive for the contest.

Sterling Shepard appears set to return to the lineup just in time for Geno Smith's debut. Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports

Shepard’s return would help a Giants offense which struggled badly against the Redskins. They managed just three total points and had one first down in the second half.

He has 38 catches for 475 yards and a touchdown.

Starting middle linebacker B.J. Goodson also returned to practice Wednesday for the Giants. He has a decent chance to return to the lineup for the first time since Week 7 when he suffered a high ankle sprain against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Giants' defense has struggled without Goodson. They’re 31st in the NFL, allowing 131.7 yards per game on the ground.

The Giants’ biggest injury concerns entering this week’s contest are offensive lineman Justin Pugh (back) and defensive tackle Damon Harrison (elbow). Pugh, who has missed the past two games, worked on the side with a trainer. Harrison rode the stationary bike while his teammates practiced.

Giants pre-practice injury report

LB Jonathan Casillas (neck/wrist)

LB B.J. Goodson (ankle)

DT Damon Harrison (elbow)

LB Calvin Munson (quad)

OL Justin Pugh (back)

WR Sterling Shepard (illness)