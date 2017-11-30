Ben McAdoo, Jerry Reese get no guarantee they'll make it to season's end

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants' Ben and Jerry might not be in for a long run together.

Coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese didn’t exactly receive a vote of confidence from co-owner John Mara on Wednesday, the day after they were all involved in the eventual benching of quarterback Eli Manning.

“I’m not going to address their job status,” Mara said. “We obviously have some decisions to make in the offseason.”

That sounds ominous, particularly given the current situation with the 2-9 Giants. They’ve had a disastrous season filled with losses, injuries, suspensions, anonymous comments slamming the head coach and now the benching of the two-time Super Bowl-winning franchise quarterback.

Reese is the architect of a run that has included just one playoff appearance since the beginning of 2012. McAdoo is guiding a team that has gone off the tracks seemingly with regularity.

When asked to assess McAdoo’s performance this season, you could see the disappointment in Mara’s face and hear it in his tone.

“We’re 2-9. We’re 2-9, OK?” he said emphatically. “I’m embarrassed about that. Nobody’s doing a good job.”

A case can be made for either or both to lose their jobs once this dismal season ends Dec. 31. Happy New Year!

“Well, you have decisions to make every year on people after the season,” Mara said.

Mara was then asked somewhat rhetorically whether he had a decision to make last season on McAdoo after the Giants went 11-5 and ended a four-year playoff drought.

“Well, you always have decisions to make, yeah,” he said. “I just saw three baseball managers get fired after making the playoffs. So you always have those decisions to make.”

His point is that anything can happen, and everything is on the table. In this case, that can’t be too comforting for McAdoo or Reese.

Earlier this month, the Giants felt the need to release a statement as the public pressure on McAdoo grew. Ownership said it wouldn’t make any decisions until the end of the season.

A line from the statement read: “It is our responsibility to determine the reasons for our poor performance and at the end of the year, we will evaluate the 2017 season in its entirety and make a determination on how we move forward."

When asked specifically if McAdoo’s job was secure through the end of the year, Mara wouldn’t say it was a certainty.

“There’s no guarantees in life,” he said. “[We] made [our] statement on that a couple of weeks ago, but there’s no guarantees in life.”

The Giants have split their two games since that time. They upset the Kansas City Chiefs before losing on Thanksgiving with an awful offensive performance against the Washington Redskins.

Officially eliminated from the playoffs, the Giants proceeded to make a change at quarterback, a move that enraged fans despite Manning and the team’s subpar performance. They hatched a poor plan that backfired when Manning wasn’t willing to play part of Sunday’s game at Oakland before at some point giving way to Geno Smith.

Smith will now start against the Raiders.

“It’s obviously emotional. A lot of reactions out there,” McAdoo said after Wednesday’s practice saw Smith taking most of the first-team reps and Manning taking some snaps with the scout team. “I get the reactions and I understand the emotions. I understand the responses. It’s been a tough couple days. We feel we have to put our emotions aside and make the best decision for the New York Football Giants, and I’m at peace with the decision.”

McAdoo has absorbed a brunt of the criticism. It has been suggested he could have presented the situation more compassionately or delicately.

That’s not exactly an uncommon take these days given his public demeanor and appearance.

“I suppose he could have,” Mara said. “I don’t think that’s necessarily his strength, but I suppose he could have. Again, at the end of the day, does it really make any difference? The fact of the matter is it’s a major decision for this franchise, and with a beloved figure, people are not going to like it.”

They also likely won’t approve if Reese and/or McAdoo return next season.