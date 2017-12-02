Free Evan Engram: Sterling Shepard's return should help rookie tight end

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Evan Engram is a rookie trying to find his way in the competitive NFL waters. It’s not easy to survive there, although he has done an admirable job so far.

Engram leads the New York Giants in catches (44) and touchdowns (5) heading into Sunday’s matchup on the road against the Oakland Raiders. He’s second on the team to Sterling Shepard with 470 yards.

It hasn’t always been easy though for Engram, especially in recent weeks when opposing defenses have been closely monitoring his every move. This is what happens when you score touchdowns in four straight games and pop off the film as Engram has done early in his career.

Rookie tight end Evan Engram should have more room to operate with Sterling Shepard back in the lineup. AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Injuries have thrust the first-round pick into a bigger role than even he imagined. Engram was supposed to be a complementary piece in his first professional season alongside Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall and Shepard. Combined those three have missed 16 games. Beckham and Marshall are out for the season.

Shepard missed the previous two weeks with migraines, leaving Engram as the last Giants starting playmaker remaining. Naturally, it made life difficult.

Engram could see safeties shading in his direction the past two weeks against the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Redskins. He had four catches on 13 targets for 27 yards in those contests. He also dropped three passes.

“Sometimes defenses definitely show stuff [in my direction],” Engram said. “That is probably going to go down a bit with Shep out there and having him back as a weapon. It will be good.”

In the two games that Shepard and Engram were on the field as the Giants’ top two targets against the Rams and 49ers, both thrived.

Engram: 10 catches on 19 targets for 101 yards and 2 TDs

Shepard: 16 catches on 22 targets for 212 yards

They’re hoping that continues on Sunday. The difference this week is that Geno Smith takes over at quarterback for Eli Manning. How that will affect the Giants’ top receivers, nobody knows. They haven’t been on the field with him in a regular season game.

Smith brings an ability to make plays with his legs. That could help.

“I think he’ll keep drives alive,” Shepard said. “When the play breaks down, he’s definitely going to be a dual-threat guy. He can extend plays and you know a spiral is coming at you when it’s coming.”

Shepard said this week that he feels no effects of the migraines. He expects to be at full strength. He wasn’t even listed on Friday’s injury report after being a full participant in practice throughout the week.

Engram says he’s itching to bounce back after his worst performance as a pro. He had two drops (maybe three) in last Thursday’s loss to the Redskins.

“It was tough,” Engram said. “It definitely took a day or two to get over it and put it behind me. Just refocus and get back to basics and really get excited for this next opportunity.”

Back to the basics means looking the ball all the way in to his hands, catching the ball before he tries to run, tucking when he does gain control.

Coach Ben McAdoo thought maybe Engram was pressing in Washington. Engram called it frustration that got the best of him.

Either way, Sunday is a chance for redemption, one he has been waiting 10 days to arrive.

“I was definitely frustrated in the game. Definitely was getting frustrated,” Engram said. “You don’t want to drop balls, you don’t want to make mistakes. You don’t want to overdo it. But stuff happens sometimes. I don’t want to say pressing but I was definitely a little frustrated.

“The mistakes are behind me so I’m really, really excited for Sunday.”

And it should help to have Shepard by his side.