Pat Shurmur's Giant to-do list includes QB decision

Pat Shurmur Day is here. The 18th coach in New York Giants history will be paraded in front of the fans and media on Friday for the first time. Hopefully his suit fits.

It has been known for several weeks that Shurmur was destined to be the Giants' coach. He was their choice even while still serving as the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive coordinator in the NFC Championship Game.

Shurmur talked after the Vikings were routed, but he still hadn’t signed a contract and elected not to discuss the Giants job just minutes after Minnesota’s season had ended. His introductory news conference will be the first opportunity to hear in detail from the new coach things such as why he thinks he’s ready for a second crack at being a head coach, or what kind of offense and defense he plans to bring with him, or what he thinks of Eli Manning and the string of cornerback suspensions this past season.

There is a lot to address. The Giants have a lot to fix following a 3-13 season, and Shurmur is among the most important men tasked with making it happen.

Here are his top priorities:

Finalize his staff: Shurmur has taken care of most, if not all, of the defensive side of the ball. That was his priority. The hiring of defensive coordinator James Bettcher could make or break his tenure. Now Shurmur will turn his attention to his offensive staff. He still needs to find an offensive coordinator, although surely he has some ideas.

Pat Shurmur has a number of items on his to-do list as the Giants' new coach, starting with the situation at quarterback. Bruce Kluckhohn/USA TODAY Sports

Figure out the QB: All indications are that the Giants with Shurmur and general manager Dave Gettleman are moving forward with Manning. That is fine, for the short term. But they have to decide where they stand with last year’s third-round pick Davis Webb, and decide whether there is a franchise-changing quarterback available with the No. 2 overall pick. Shurmur won’t be the ultimate decision-maker, but he’ll have input and be greatly involved in the evaluation process. His long-term future will be directly correlated to whoever turns out to be the Giants’ quarterback of the future.

Assess the locker room: Something was wrong inside the Giants locker room last year. Most teams didn’t have any players suspended, never mind three players in the same defensive-backs room. Shurmur and Gettleman need to locate the root of the problems and start exterminating them. The Giants didn’t crumble strictly because of injuries. They wilted in part because there was the wrong mix of personalities and too many me-first guys. It’s the same locker room that Shurmur will have to keep together this year.

Bring in his guys: This is what every new boss does. They bring in their people to create the roster and culture they desire. For Shurmur, that starts with the coaching staff. It will extend into personnel. Don’t be surprised to see a few Vikings players come over to the Giants in the offseason. It’s just what new coaches do. Bill Parcells overhauled the roster with his guys everywhere he went. Shurmur needs at least a few of his guys with the Giants.

Install the schemes: When everything settles down, Shurmur and Bettcher will need to design schemes to fit the players. That is what so many of Shurmur's former players said he does best. The expectation is that Shurmur’s offense looks much like it did in Minnesota, with a good mix of West Coast schemes and spread concepts. The defense is expected to be a hybrid 3-4/4-3 with mixed fronts. Shurmur and his staff have until April to get this figured out.