Eli Manning, Giants offense wake up in time to save season

HOUSTON -- History shows that 0-3 is the death knell. Teams don't often recover from those types of starts, with just one percent of teams making the playoffs since the NFL established its current playoff format.

Not only did the New York Giants avoid the dreaded 0-3, they showed signs in the first half on Sunday against the Houston Texans of being the offense they envisioned heading into this season. Eli Manning was ripping passes to his variety of weapons behind an offensive line that was doing just enough to allow them to operate efficiently. Saquon Barkley was loosening up the defense with his ability to consistently put the Giants in short-yard situations, before hitting on a big run. Odell Beckham Jr. was being targeted often and making plays.

Rookie running back Saquon Barkley had 17 carries for 82 yards and a 15-yard touchdown, leading the Giants to their first win. Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

The Giants were shut down offensively in the third quarter and for much of the fourth. But, hey, they'll take one strong half at this point. And when they needed it most when the game got close late, the offense drove down the field and used a Sterling Shepard touchdown catch to finish off a 27-22 win against the Texans.

Phew. The Giants (1-2) can breathe. Their season is not about to careen off the tracks.

It was the Giants' first September win in more than two years. They had lost six straight September games. It was also the first time they reached 20 points this season. Even if they all occurred in the opening 30 minutes, it was progress.

NFL scores, standings and more Everything you need this week:

• Scores, highlights and more »

• Full schedule » | Full standings »

• Weekly stats leaders »

• Injuries tracker: Who's in, out »

More NFL coverage »

Beckham and Shepard tasted victory for the first time in almost two full calendar years. It's been that type of run for the Giants. But finally, there is a glimmer of optimism early this season.

The first half in particular can give the Giants hope that they can do the requisite damage moving forward, beginning next Sunday against the potent New Orleans Saints at MetLife Stadium. They're going to need their offense to do big things if they're going to compete with the Saints or be any sort of factor in a competitive NFC.

They did in the first half, when Manning completed 12-of-14 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown and Barkley ran for 69 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Beckham Jr. caught five passes for 75 yards.

This is what the Giants were hoping would carry them this season. Instead, it's what held them back the first two weeks.

For a week at least, they have evidence they're headed in the right direction.