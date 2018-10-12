Watch: Saquon Barkley breaks tackles on amazing catch-and-run

New York Giants fans who lament the decision not to draft Eli Manning's replacement in April have to take some solace when they see the types of plays Saquon Barkley made Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

On a second-and-10 from the Giants' 32, Manning threw a pass behind the line of scrimmage to Barkley. That much wasn't a surprise, considering Manning's deepest completion in the first quarter covered 2 air yards.

But what Barkley did after was amazing, breaking tackles on a 55-yard catch-and-run. He covered 90.9 yards, which were the most covered by a running back on a reception this season, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Thirty-four of the 55 yards came after contact.

But apropos of the Giants offense, New York couldn't convert the big play into a touchdown and settled for a field goal.

Barkley topped 100 scrimmage yards for the sixth straight game. Kareem Hunt was the only rookie who had more, with seven last season, according to Elias Sports Bureau.