OBJ spends over $300K on his body in the offseason

Odell Beckham Jr. invests in himself. The New York Giants wide receiver claims in a new episode of his weekly docu-series "I am more: OBJ" that he spends over $300K on his body in the offseason.

That is quite an investment, one that most players can't even afford. Good thing Beckham has all that Nike money and signed a five-year deal this past summer that could be worth up to $95 million.

This past offseason Beckham was rehabbing from a broken ankle suffered last October. He used trainers, track coaches, doctors and more. There was a lot of work to be done.

Odell Beckham Jr. works with a biomechanics trainer and chiropractor to try to keep his body in top condition for the grind of an NFL season. Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire

“I take care of my body each and every day. I put, probably, over $300,000 in my body in the offseason," said Beckham, who was shown in the most recent episode meeting regularly with his personal biomechanics trainer and chiropractor during the current season. “It's a lot to upkeep. I don't ever want to decline.”

Beckham, 26, mentioned the longevity of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and some of the other players in their 18th or 19th season as motivation. He notices the way they take care of their bodies to make it happen. And he’s insistent on taking care of his.

There hasn’t been any noticeable falloff in Beckham’s game this year. He noted in recent weeks that he feels good and mentioned in this latest episode that he's only dealing with a calf contusion. At this point of the year, that's a win. It goes along with the trend that either he gets stronger or stays the same while everyone else gets beat down as the season progresses.

Beckham has 77 catches for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns in his comeback season. He has also thrown a pair of touchdown passes and has a belief that this is only a stepping stone.

“I feel like next year I’ll be even better,” Beckham said.

Chiropractor Jody Serra said they try to meet weekly and the goal is to clear out the nervous system, which they do by restoring the proper nerve flow. The idea is to help the nervous system operate more effectively and efficiently.

Beckham generally makes his offseason home in Los Angeles. He’s spent a majority of his time working with trainer Jamal Liggin, who trains a host of NFL players including several other Giants. But Beckham also worked with celebrity trainer Colt Colletti at times this offseason.

Recovering from the injury he also enlisted the help of USC Director of Track and Field Caryl Smith Gilbert. She worked with Beckham on regaining his speed and mobility.

And all this work costs money. A lot apparently.