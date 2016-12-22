Jets' Brandon Marshall laments 'unacceptable' year, looks to future

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Is Brandon Marshall washed up as a No. 1 receiver, or is he simply a victim of circumstances?

It's a question to ponder in the offseason as the New York Jets attempt to rebuild their talent-poor roster. Marshall's numbers are down, way down, but he's also dealing with the worst quarterback situation in the league (based on passer rating). You're naive if you believe the erratic quarterback play has had no impact on his production.

But you'd be stretching reality if you think he's the same player who re-wrote the team's receiving record book last season with 109 catches and 1,502 yards. He turns 33 in March, and you won't find too many receivers in history -- except for Jerry Rice -- who have dominated at that age.

Still, Marshall sees no falloff in his game.

"I know I can play at a high level," he said. "It just hasn't happened this year given the situations."

Marshall reported to training camp "in the best shape of my life" (225 pounds). He felt the same way from a mental standpoint, having spent more time than usual in the offseason focusing on the cerebral aspect to the game.

The results haven't been good.

He has 57 catches, tied for 45th.

He has 760 receiving yards, 38th.

His catch percentage (receptions/targets) is 47.1, 144th out of 145 qualifying players.

He has seven drops, tied for fourth.

"This has been a disappointing year. It's unacceptable," Marshall said. "I have to find ways to get better going forward, but there's only so much you can do. You can only control things you can control."

Translation: He can't fix the quarterback problem.

Ryan Fitzpatrick struggled, Geno Smith lasted about a minute and Bryce Petty is experiencing severe growing pains in his first starting gig.

Marshall and Petty have no chemistry. They didn't play much together in the preseason, and it shows. It's not anybody's fault, it's just the way it is. Conversely, Petty has a strong rapport with Robby Anderson, his favorite target in the preseason.

The quarterback problem might not be solved next season, but Marshall doesn't want to leave the Jets. He wants to finish his career in New York, where he also works as a studio analyst for Showtime's "Inside the NFL." It's an ideal set-up for him, but will it be ideal for the Jets?

They have some tough decisions to make in the offseason. Marshall is due to make $7.5 million in 2017, the final year of his contract. That might sound like a lot, but his salary ranks only 21st among wide receivers (based on cap charge). In that respect, he's affordable.

It'll come down to a philosophical decision for the Jets, who might emphasize youth as they attempt to overhaul the roster. Marshall still believes he's an elite receiver, and he pointed to two games early in the season.

Facing Richard Sherman and Patrick Peterson, two of the top cornerbacks, Marshall made four catches for 89 yards (one touchdown) and three for 70, respectively.

"You look at my matchups with those guys, one on one, and see if I can still play," he said.

The ultimate decision belongs to the Jets.