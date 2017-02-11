Why it makes sense for Jets to trade Sheldon Richardson

The New York Jets question of the week involves what figures to be a hot storyline this offseason.

@RichCimini Unsure re trading #91, but how's this:SRich, 2nd(#38)&5thRders FORmid1st(12-25),3rd&5th? Many teams betw#12-25 need DL #jetsmail — Dino Cortina (@Saybrook858) February 10, 2017

@RichCimini: I think the Jets would love to trade defensive end Sheldon Richardson for a return package that includes a first-round pick, even if it means surrendering their second-rounder, but they'd be hard-pressed to find a taker.

I can tell you put some thought into this proposal, Dino, but it's a little too Jets-friendly, using the points system from the trusty trade value chart -- yes, even for the 25th pick. Richardson's value isn't what it once was.

But let's use your trade proposal to tackle broader questions: Should the Jets trade Richardson and, if so, at what price?

I think some people in the organization might be second-guessing the decision not to trade him to the Cowboys in October before the deadline. The Jets reportedly demanded a first-round pick. I can't swear to this, but I bet the deal would have been completed if the Jets had been willing to accept a second-rounder. Now I'd be surprised if they get that much.

Sheldon Richardson finished with only 1.5 sacks this season for the Jets. Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports

Richardson finished with only 1.5 sacks and did nothing to bury his reputation as an immature player with an oversized opinion of himself. He plays hard, I'll give him that, but he doesn't handle adversity well. He's high-maintenance. He also has off-field issues -- two league suspensions, including one for substance abuse. Oh, yes, he's got a large salary, too -- $8.1 million, the amount of his fifth-year option. By the way, it becomes fully guaranteed in early March.

Yes, I expect the Jets to shop him again. They have a surplus of defensive lineman and could do without his antics, especially with coach Todd Bowles trying to rebuild the locker room chemistry.

After talking to some people around the league, the sense I get is the Jets won't be able to get more than a third-round pick for him. The Patriots traded Chandler Jones last offseason for what amounted to a second-round pick, and he was coming off a productive year.

Here's where it gets tricky: If someone offers them a third-rounder for Richardson, do they make the deal? You argue that, for that price, they'd be better off keeping him for the final year of his contract. If they lose him as a free agent in 2018, they'd probably receive a third-round compensatory pick in 2019. That's a long ways off.

Me? I'd trade him. The Jets need draft picks right now, not to mention the $8.1 million in cap room. It's too bad Rex Ryan isn't around anymore; he'd take him.