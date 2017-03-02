Christian Hackenberg, Bryce Petty will have shot at Jets' QB job (in theory)

The last time the New York Jets went to the scouting combine with this much uncertainty at quarterback was 2009, when there was a three-month period between Brett Favre's departure and Mark Sanchez's arrival.

Right now, the only two quarterbacks under contract are Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg. Translation: They need a starter.

Bryce Petty is the only QB under contract with the Jets who has played in an NFL game. AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Speaking to reporters Thursday at the combine, coach Todd Bowles said both players will have an opportunity to compete for the No. 1 job.

"They'll have a chance," said Bowles, providing no explanation.

Frankly, that sounds like lip service from a notoriously tight-lipped coach. It's hard to imagine Petty (four career starts) or Hackenberg (zero career snaps) as the opening-day starter, but Bowles wasn't about to tip his hand with free agency only a week away.

Asked if he will sign a free agent, Bowles said, "We're looking into it. We have our eye on a few people."

Mike Glennon, a pending free agent, is among the players on the Jets' radar. Tony Romo, Jay Cutler and Tyrod Taylor -- all currently under contract -- are expected to become available in the coming days. Out of that group, Taylor could pique the Jets' interest, although some league insiders wonder if the Jets would be willing to dole out a lucrative contract for him. Brian Hoyer and even Geno Smith could be cheaper, fallback options.

Asked to describe the current state of his quarterback position, Bowles used the word "unproven."

Understatement of the year.