Does a Sheldon Richardson-for-Brandin Cooks trade make sense for Jets?

The New York Jets are giving us plenty to discuss, but here's an outside-the-box question that piqued my interest:

@RichCimini since we released Marshall..what if we trade Richardson to NO for Cooks? It gives us the over the top threat we need #jetsmail — Dexter Romero (@dex_romero_) March 3, 2017

@richcimini: As ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported, the Saints are shopping wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Right now, it sounds like the Titans and Eagles are the most interested.

From a Jets perspective, yes, he'd be an ideal fit because of his background with new offensive coordinator John Morton, who spent the past two seasons as the Saints' receivers coach. Cooks, only 23, also happens to be one of the top young receivers in the league. He's small, but explosive (17 touchdowns over the past two seasons), and that would work well with bigger receivers like Quincy Enunwa and Eric Decker (if he survives the purge). I love your trade proposal because the Jets would improve at receiver while ridding themselves of Sheldon Richardson's $8.1 million cap hit, not to mention his off-the-field baggage.

That's the fantasy-football angle to your proposed trade, Dex. Now let's talk about the reality.

The Saints reportedly are demanding a first-round pick for Cooks or the equivalent of a first-round pick. I don't think Richardson-for-Cooks, straight up, would get it done. Personally, I think it's a pretty fair swap, but the perception of Richardson around the league isn't what it once was. He value has declined, so I think the Jets would have to add a sweetener to the offer.

Next, there's the money. Cooks is due to make only $1.6 million in 2017, and there's a fifth-year option for 2018 that would run at least $8 million. That would be a bargain price, but here's the problem: Cooks is seeking a long-term extension that would make him one of the highest-paid receivers, according to the NFL Network. I'm not sure the Jets are willing to invest that kind of money at receiver; my sense is they want to let the kids play and develop.

Lastly, there's Cook's attitude. If he's unhappy playing with Drew Brees in the most pass-happy offense in the league, imagine how he'd feel on the Jets. Yikes! I suppose money can buy happiness, but I think the Jets would prefer to use their new-found cap room on more pressing needs.