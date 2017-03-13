Jets should take quick trip to corner market before it's too late

The New York Jets have focused their early efforts in free agency on the offensive line and special teams, but they've yet to address their biggest, non-quarterback need: cornerback.

That's a bit surprising, considering the importance of the position in coach Todd Bowles' man-to-man scheme. Right now, their top three corners are Buster Skrine, Marcus Williams and Juston Burris. They still don't have a true No. 1 corner, and you could make the argument they don't have a No. 2, either. They haven't replaced Darrelle Revis, who was released.

At the NFL scouting combine, general manager Mike Maccagnan said there were "a number" of intriguing corners in free agency, but he made it sound like they didn't value any of them as a No. 1. Or maybe another way to put it is he didn't want to shell out No. 1 money.

With the Jets still needing help at cornerback, Brandon Carr, who had a strong 2016 season, could be a veteran option the team may consider in free agency. Paul Moseley/Zuma Press/Icon Sportswire

A.J. Bouye ($13.5 million per year) and Stephon Gilmore ($13 million) landed huge deals, with Dre Kirkpatrick ($10.5 million) and Logan Ryan ($10 million) comprising the next tier. Prince Amukamara ($7 million), Captain Munnerlyn ($6 million) and Marcus Cooper ($5.3 million) were the next group.

One thing to remember, and it's important: The upcoming draft is filled with talented corners. Experts are calling it one of the deepest classes in recent memory, so you have to believe the Jets will draft at least one, perhaps with the sixth pick.

Still, you'd like to have another veteran in the mix, but there aren't many appealing options on the board. Looking at the ESPN 150, our ranking of free agents, the top remaining corners (followed by ranking) are: