How Jets can parlay Sheldon Richardson into a quarterback

We're only four weeks from the draft, and there's so much to discuss with the New York Jets. Let's not waste any time.

#jetsmail Can you see a scenario where Jets trade Richardson and a pick to move up and nab a QB that they like who falls to late round 1? — Archer Katz (@Emersondentalnj) March 31, 2017

@RichCimini: Yes, Archer, I can absolutely envision something like this happening, assuming they don't take a quarterback with the sixth pick (and I don't think they will). Sheldon Richardson doesn't have the value he once did, but the defensive lineman still could be a useful bargaining chip. Let's explore it, shall we?

The Jets have the seventh pick in the second round (39th overall). They might want to get ahead of the Houston Texans (25th), who could be in the quarterback market, depending on the Tony Romo situation. To acquire the 24th pick from the Oakland Raiders, the Jets would have to deal 740 points to jump 15 spots, based on the trade-value chart's points system.

Their second-round pick has a 510-point value and their third-rounder (70th) has a 240-point value, making it a very close to an even-points swap trade: their second- and third-round picks for the Raiders' first-rounder. The Raiders could throw in a seventh-rounder to balance it.

With so many needs, the Jets are looking to accumulate draft picks, not trade them away. That's where Richardson comes into play. Instead of dealing the third-rounder, the Jets could trade their second-round pick and Richardson for the 24th pick.

Knowing the Jets, who were seeking a first-round pick last fall for Richardson, they'd probably try to hold on to the second-rounder, hoping to package their third-rounder and Richardson for the 24th. That would be a nice deal for the Jets.

Obviously, it depends on how the Raiders value Richardson, who would be an ideal 3-technique in their 4-3 front. He has first-round talent, but he's been suspended twice and he's coming off a down season. The sense around the league is that he might fetch a third- or fourth-round pick in a trade. He'd be a perfect Raider, wouldn't he? They definitely have a need at defensive tackle.

Assuming Mitchell Trubisky and Deshaun Watson are gone, the Jets at No. 24 would have a choice between Patrick Mahomes and DeShone Kizer. Mahomes has incredible arm talent and strong leadership qualities, but he can be an undisciplined gunslinger on the field. I've talked to two respected talent evaluators in recent days, and they both gave high marks to Mahomes. Tony Pauline of DraftAnalyst.com reported Friday the Jets have a strong interest in Mahomes.

Bottom line: Yes, Richardson could help the Jets maneuver on draft day, possibly for a quarterback.