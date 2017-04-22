Why a Jets-Browns trade in Round 1 makes sense for both teams

It's crunch time, folks -- only five days to the draft and there's a lot buzzing around the New York Jets. Let's get to it.

@RichCimini Any truth to the rumors of the jets and browns discussing a move up to 6 ? #jetsmail — Ron (@TheAgencyTMF) April 21, 2017

@RichCimini: Yes, I believe that's true, but let me add this: General manager Mike Maccagnan typically talks to the teams above him and below him. After all, that's his job. Now, could there be more substance to his discussions with the Browns compared to other teams? Absolutely. The Jets are actively looking to trade down, and the Browns make a lot of sense. Is a trade likely? As I wrote the other day, it's hardly a gimme because of different factors, but let's take a closer look because where there's smoke ...

On Wednesday, Browns officials told reporters they're open to moving up from the 12th spot. A Jets-Browns trade probably is contingent on quarterback Mitchell Trubisky being on the board at No. 6. Personally, I think he could go to the Chicago Bears (No. 3) or to a team, perhaps the Browns, swapping places with the Tennessee Titans (No. 5). If the Browns really want him, they should get ahead of the Jets, who could take him for themselves.

If I were Maccagnan, I'd pounce on a deal to move down. Take the draft picks and let the Browns make the mistake of overdrafting a quarterback with only 13 career starts. I agree with the NFL Network's Mike Mayock, who said Friday, "The Jets, at six, I think is a huge reach for any quarterback."

Fair compensation for dropping six spots? No doubt, the Jets are angling for the 33rd pick, the first choice in the second round. I'm sure the Browns are resisting. Based on the trade value chart, which many teams use as a guide, the 12th and 33rd picks are worth more than the sixth pick.

The Browns have another pick in the second round, 53rd overall. A swap of the 12th and 53rd picks for the sixth pick is close to even, based on the chart. That is very workable.

Let's be clear: The chart isn't etched in stone. Because a quarterback is involved, the Jets certainly could demand whatever they wish. If another team gets involved and a bidding war develops, the Jets could make a killing.

With the 12th pick, the Jets still could land a talented corner (Gareon Conley?) or perhaps an offensive playmaker, with tight end O.J. Howard, wide receiver Mike Williams and running back Christian McCaffrey as options. Plus, they'd have two second-round picks -- two potential starters. Or they could package those picks to move back into the first round to grab a coveted player, perhaps a quarterback (Deshaun Watson or Patrick Mahomes?).

The Jets and Browns made a big trade in 2009, one that resulted in the Jets drafting Mark Sanchez. That was a few regimes ago for both teams, but maybe, just maybe they can hook up for more quarterback-related business next week. The Browns would walk away with Trubisky and Myles Garrett, the presumptive No. 1 pick. The Jets would have five picks in the first three rounds, enabling them to replenish their talent-starved roster.

Make the trade!