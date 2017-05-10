Joe Namath's response to comments by the Jets' owner? Crickets

NEW YORK -- Woody Johnson made headlines last week by spelling out his expectations for the upcoming season. Taking a big-picture view of his rebuilding team, the New York Jets' owner said he'd like the fans to judge them on how much they improve during the season, not on their final record.

I'm going to take a wild guess and say the most famous player in franchise history -- Joe Namath -- isn't on board with that mentality.

Namath, who was in New York Tuesday to attend the United Way of New York City Gridiron Gala, was asked by a reporter about Johnson's comments.

The Hall of Famer smiled and paused. After a few seconds, he still hadn't responded. Pressed, he finally spoke.

"You started that (question) out with a name I don't want to get into a thing with, OK?" Namath said.

And that was that.

Years ago, Namath and Johnson had a thing. From 2011 to 2013, Namath was critical of the Jets, usually during his weekly appearances on ESPN New York radio. At times, his criticism included Johnson, which apparently created a chill in their relationship. In 2013, Namath admitted in a radio interview he wasn't on speaking terms with the owner.

Namath has held his tongue in recent years, which probably explains his non-answer Tuesday night. He's trying to keep the peace. At the same time, it probably makes him ill to hear an owner talk about "progress" and "improvement," not the bottom line -- wins and losses. As a former player, he understands the mentality in the locker room. No player wants to be rebuilding.

"These players on the field are out there to play their best and to win," Broadway Joe said. "They'll be trying to win regardless of what everybody else thinks."

The folks in Vegas have pegged the Jets as a five-win team. Asked if the Jets are capable of winning more than five games, Namath said, "Of course, of course. They're good players. It's a matter of working together, not beating yourself, going out there and performing. They've got talent, there's no doubt."

But he understands the low expectations. After all, they're coming off a 5-11 season, their sixth straight year out of the playoffs.

"You have to earn respect and that's by going out and winning some games, showing something, and getting some teams wary of you," Namath said. "Right now, I don't think there are many teams wary of the Jets. ... Until they start playing well, who's going to respect them?"

Namath reiterated that he's rooting for Christian Hackenberg to win the starting job. That's not a knock on Josh McCown, he said, adding, "Realistically, you want to make the playoffs, you want to win a Super Bowl. We've got to get the guy that can do that."