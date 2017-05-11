What do Jets have to lose by rushing Christian Hackenberg? Plenty

Damien Woody doesn't see how the Jets can improve from last season without a reliable quarterback. (1:01)

With offseason practices set to begin in less than two weeks, the New York Jets are close to entering a quarterback labyrinth. They have three options, two agendas (short and long term) and one massive headache. There are no guarantees; each one could lead to a dead end.

Led by former Jets great Joe Namath, there seems to be growing support for Christian Hackenberg among media types and fans, but these aren't your typical endorsements. They're more like, "Play the kid right away. What do they have to lose?"

With apologies to Broadway Joe, whose opinion I respect, that would be the wrong approach. Here's why:

Christian Hackenberg will get his shot in 2017, but coach Todd Bowles needs to go with the quarterback that will win games. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

Hackenberg shouldn't be handed the position; he should have to earn it. He hasn't done anything in 12 months, except get picked in the second round. A quarterback selected that high usually gets a shot, but that sort of draft pedigree doesn't come with a certificate of entitlement.

Coach Todd Bowles wants to run a meritocracy -- the best players play -- and it would look bad if Hackenberg is starting over a better player. It would send a bad message on so many levels. The notion that Hackenberg should play from Day 1 because the Jets are doomed anyway is a ridiculous premise -- loser's logic. You'd be turning 2017 into a 16-game preseason, experimenting with personnel instead of trying to win.

Using my Herm Edwards voice ... you play to win the game.

Especially if you're Bowles, who needs to win some games to keep his job.

If Hackenberg outplays veteran Josh McCown in OTAs, goes into training camp as the No. 1 and doesn't implode in the preseason, he should be the starter, no question. If they play to a draw, the tie should go to the younger player with the upside. That's how it works in the NFL. Bryce Petty will get a chance, too, but he's a long shot.

The Jets would be thrilled if Hackenberg takes command of the quarterback competition and makes everybody forget about the jittery, wild-throwing rookie who completed 11 of 31 passes for 54 yards in the final preseason game last year. What are the chances of that happening? Slim. It could happen over time, but it's unrealistic to expect a player with no regular-season experience to improve that much that quickly.

"I'd like to see Hackenberg get in there because I think we need somebody for the future," Namath said the other night at a charity event in Manhattan.

Every fan would like to see Hackenberg because he's the mystery man, and the Jets' tortured fan base is desperate to wrap its arms around somebody. But Bowles' job is to win games, and that means playing the quarterback who gives them the best chance to win.

And that probably means McCown even though his recent track record (2-20 as a starter over the last three seasons) won't send currents of electricity through MetLife Stadium. But he's a good leader and he can function at the line of scrimmage, and those are important qualities when you're installing a new system and essentially starting over on offense. He's already taking charge, according to players.

Make no mistake: Hackenberg will get his shot in 2017. There will be plenty of time to evaluate him before deciding whether they need to draft another quarterback in 2018. But it's pointless to toss him out there for the sake of satisfying a curiosity.