Josh McCown's wild ride: 15 years, 10 teams and a link to Emmitt Smith

When people talk about Josh McCown, they often describe him as a great mentor before mentioning his ability as a quarterback. Some might perceive that as a backhanded compliment. Not McCown.

"Anytime somebody refers to you as great at something it's always a positive thing," he said last week after his first New York Jets OTA practice. "I understand what you're saying. Obviously, nobody says, 'I want to play for 10 teams in my career and move all over the place.' But at the same time, I've played 15 years and I'm very proud of that. This is the journey that was set out for me."

What a journey it has been. Consider these factoids about his career: