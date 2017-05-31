Jets QB Bryce Petty turns rib-rattling hit into rib-tickling story

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- It's the most enduring image of Bryce Petty's brief career. Just looking at the photo makes your ribs hurt.

On a miserable night last December 17, Petty found himself in a dangerous place -- at the intersection of Suh and Wake. The Miami Dolphins' pass-rushers, Ndamukong Suh and Cameron Wake, met in the New York Jets' backfield, sandwiching Petty with such force that doctors initially feared broken ribs. He actually completed a long pass on the play, but was forced out of the game, a lopsided loss.

"The joke is that I'm going to put that picture in my man cave and have them sign it," Petty said Tuesday after practice. "That way, one day when I have kids, I can show 'em who their daddy is so they won't mess with me."

Petty showed his toughness -- he started the following week -- but no quarterback wants to be remembered for something like that. A quarterback wants to be remembered for wins and touchdown passes and, of course, championships.

The former fourth-round pick isn't giving up on that dream even though he could wind up in third place in a three-man race. It's Petty versus Josh McCown versus Christian Hackenberg in the Jets' quarterback competition, and the safe money says McCown and Hackenberg will emerge as No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

But don't tell that to Petty.

"It's OTAs," he said. "How do you have an underdog?"

In Tuesday's practice, the fourth overall and the second open to the media, Petty was No. 3. The Jets are conducting a three-man rotation, and it was Petty's turn to practice behind McCown and Hackenberg. In limited work, Petty experienced a couple of hiccups -- a poorly thrown interception in a 7-on-7 drill and a near-interception in a full-team drill.

Try not to take these stats too seriously, but McCown (14-for-17) was sharp and Hackenberg (5-for-6) rallied after nearly throwing a pick-six on his first attempt. Remember, these were non-contact drills, with no pads. It's the end of May, so perspective is important.

Even though he started four games last season, Petty still is learning the pro game. They're all learning the Jets' offense, a West Coast-based system under new coordinator John Morton. McCown, a 14-year vet, has some familiarity with the offense. For Petty and Hackenberg, it's a new world.

"In the fourth practice it's slowing down for them and they're starting to not turn the ball over as much," coach Todd Bowles said. "They turned it over some last week and haven't turned it over as much this week. It's a process."

Petty, who tore the labrum in his non-throwing shoulder last December (a week after the Miami sandwich), hasn't missed any practice time this spring. That's a good thing. Now he has to convince the coaches he can be trusted with the offense.

"I have that confidence now that, 'Hey, I can play this game,'" said Petty, alluding to his 2016 experience. "And I think that's a big thing.

"I don't feel like a No. 3," he added. "I don't think Hack feels like he's a No. 3. I don't think Josh feels like he's a No. 3. Or any of the above. We're just trying to get better as a unit and as a group to get where we want to be in the season."

Petty needs to play so he can accumulate some less painful action shots for his man cave.