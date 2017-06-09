Jay Cutler says 'stars didn't really align' for potential Jets marriage

Before signing quarterback Josh McCown, the New York Jets expressed interest in Jay Cutler. They wanted to fly him in for a visit, but there were a couple of logistical snags and it never happened.

If he had made it to New Jersey? File it under "what might have been."

"The stars didn't really align for me to get out there," Cutler told ESPN's Adam Schefter this week on his "Know Them From Adam" podcast. "By the time I was scheduled to get out there, my buddy Josh had taken a visit and they worked something out with him. It all worked out. I'm happy for him."

Cutler was contacted by the Jets as soon as he was released by the Chicago Bears, but the idea of a quick signing "wasn't appealing to me at the time." Cutler said he wasn't sure if he still wanted to play football and he didn't want to make any hasty decisions.

"I kind of balked at that because I didn't really want to jump into anything," he said. "Whether they would've offered me a contract or that it would've worked out, I have no idea. That's something the Jets know more than I know."

Cutler's right -- there's no guarantee he would've received an offer from the Jets. But they wanted to talk.

Eventually, the sides set up a visit, but they had to work around scheduling conflicts. The coaches were out of town to scout a college pro day, so they had to pick a different day. What about later that week? Sorry, no can do. The team doctors weren't available to examine Cutler's surgically repaired shoulder.

The meet-and-greet got pushed back a few days. In the meantime, they got McCown on the hook with a one-year, $6 million contract.

And now Cutler, who eventually retired, is preparing for his first season as a Fox Sports analyst.