David Harris says goodbye to Jets with funny parting line

David Harris never has been about individual milestones, but there was one mark he coveted: He wanted to finish his New York Jets career as the franchise leader in tackles.

He didn't publicize it, but he started telling friends in recent years his goal was to overtake Kyle Clifton, who produced 1,471 tackles from 1984-96. Harris, who finished with 1,260 (second on the all-time list), made a lighthearted reference to his failed quest in the final line of a farewell letter that was posted Friday on the team's official website.

Harris' goodbye:

The past couple of days have allowed me to reflect on my career with the New York Jets and how grateful I am.

First, I want to thank Woody Johnson and everyone in the Jets organization who gave me the opportunity to live out my childhood dream of playing at this level, for every day of these last 10 years. Thank you for exposing a kid from the Southeast side of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and his family, to so many wonderful experiences. We have made lifelong memories here in New York.

To Eric Mangini, Rex Ryan, Todd Bowles and your coaching staffs -- thank you for your trust and confidence in choosing me to lead your defenses and teaching me how to truly play this game. Thanks to John Mellody, Dave Zuffelato, Josh Koch, Ezron Bryson, Greg Rosequist and the rest of the medical training staff. You guys are the heroes working tirelessly behind the scene. To Justus Galac, Aaron McLaurin and the rest of the strength and conditioning crew -- thank you for never allowing me to just settle, and for pushing me in many ways more than just physically. Thank you Dave Szott and Montelle Sanders for everything you do for the players.

To all of my former teammates, I enjoyed every single moment playing beside you throughout the years, during all of the ups and downs. Only we know the sacrifices that were made, day in and day out, to be able to put out the very best product possible for our fans. I want every single one of you to know that my loyalty has always been to you guys in that locker room and to the coaches. And last but not least, to all of those diehard Jets fans -- thank you for your support and motivation.

Many lessons can be taught and learned in this sport that we love to watch and play. When I attended the University of Michigan our head strength coach, Mike Gittleson, used to always make us do this exercise called "farmer's walks" during off-season conditioning. He made us do them from end zone to end zone and then back, in deep snow and freezing temperatures, carrying very heavy sandbags in each hand. He made sure that each one of us never followed in the player's footprints who did the exercise before us because that would've been the easy route. Instead, he made sure every single man made and took their own path. And ever since then, that's what I have strived to do.

GO JETS!!!

P.S. -- To Kyle Clifton, your Jets all-time tackle record is now safe.