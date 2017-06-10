Jets create odd mix: Youth movement led by 38-year-old quarterback

Each week, we pick a hot-button question for our New York Jets mailbag. This week, if focuses on the quarterback position and rebuilding, which became a huge issue with the release of David Harris and imminent departure of Eric Decker.

#jetsmail if the jets are clearing house why pick up 38 year old josh mccown who's proven to be the not so best when there were other option — 👾 Invader Dem 👽 (@The_Original_DW) June 9, 2017

@RichCimini: I can certainly understand why you'd ask this question, considering the obvious youth movement. I'll break up my answer into two parts: The overall philosophy of the decision and the other candidates who were considered.

The philosophy: First of all, age isn't a huge deal for quarterbacks. Some of the best in the league are in their mid-to-late 30s, including Tom Brady, who turns 40 in August. Mainly, the Jets wanted a cheap but experienced game manager who won't make a stink when he's inevitably benched for Christian Hackenberg or Bryce Petty. They also wanted a reasonably competent quarterback, someone who won't bring down everybody around him. If the quarterback struggles, everybody struggles, and that would stunt the development of their many young players.

This limited their options. They wound up with Josh McCown, who checks all the boxes. He's the quintessential bridge quarterback. In addition, he has had experience in a West Coast-style offense and he played under quarterbacks coach Jeremy Bates. It's not like they had a lot of great choices.

They showed early interest in Mike Glennon, but they deemed him too expensive ($18.5 million guaranteed). If they had signed Glennon or any quarterback for that amount, it would've been curtains for Hackenberg and Petty.

They made a competitive offer to Brian Hoyer, I'm told, but he wanted no part of the Jets; he wanted to reunite with Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco. They flirted with Jay Cutler, but never made an offer. Chances are, he would've been out of their price range anyway. They visited with Chase Daniel, but you're talking about a career backup with limited game experience. Colin Kaepernick? Yeah, right. There's no way owner Woody Johnson, a Republican honcho and potential U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom, would've signed off on the polarizing Kaepernick.

The Jets' circuitous search led them to McCown, who turns 38 on July 4. He will be the highest-paid babysitter ($6 million) in the history of mankind.