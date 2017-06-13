With receiving corps dismantled, Jets could lean on (surprise!) tight ends

A change in offensive philosophy, coupled with a massive overhaul at wide receiver, will result in a new and radical approach for the New York Jets.

Are you ready for this?

They're planning to acknowledge the existence of the tight-end position. Yes, really. Not only will they throw the ball in that direction, but they may actually lean on tight ends in the passing game.

Holy Gronkowski, Batman! (Sorry, I had the late Adam West on the brain.)

Now that Eric Decker is officially a goner, released Monday after six days of futile trade talks, the Jets' top wide receivers are Quincy Enunwa (80 career catches), Robby Anderson (42) and Charone Peake (19). Their draft pedigrees: Sixth round, free agent and seventh round, respectively. Rookies ArDarius Stewart and Chad Hansen also are expected to contribute.

The group contains some intriguing upside, but it has to be the youngest receiving corps in the NFL -- and that will only exacerbate the growing pains of Christian Hackenberg when he inevitably gets a shot at quarterback. It was a short-sighted decision to release Decker, their most accomplished receiver, but we've been over that and what's done is done.

The question is, how do they move forward?

Unlike Chan Gailey, who used a four-receiver, one-back base offense, new coordinator John Morton will mix up his personnel packages, relying less on his green receivers and more on his tight ends. Let's be clear: They don't have any safe bets at tight end, either, but they like what they've seen from Austin Seferian-Jenkins, who has a chance to revive his career. He went to rehab to address a drinking problem, dropped 25 pounds and looked terrific in the 10 OTA practices. The final phase of the offseason begins Tuesday with a three-day minicamp.

They also have fifth-round pick Jordan Leggett, who, like Seferian-Jenkins, is a pass-catching tight end who fits Morton's West Coast scheme. Leggett has been coming along slowly, but he has the size and athletic traits to become a factor in the passing game.

My, how times have changed. Previously, the Jets treated their tight ends like offensive linemen. In 2015 and 2016, their tight ends made only 26 receptions, 71 fewer than the next-closest team. It goes back further. Since 2009, they've produced a league-low 404 receptions from the tight ends.

But now Decker and Brandon Marshall are gone, and the entire dynamic has changed. As Seferian-Jenkins told me a couple of weeks ago, "I think I had 19 targets all of last season. I've already had 19 in a few practices."

Get used to it.