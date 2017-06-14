Unpopular decision: 'Devastated' Jets still reeling from David Harris ouster

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- They've had a week to process the news, but it sounds like the New York Jets still are trying to wrap their heads around the stunning release of David Harris.

"Obviously, I was devastated," linebacker Bruce Carter said. "Dave is probably one of the best teammates I've had in my career, and this is my seventh year. He's a stand-up guy, somebody who always does everything right -- first one to get here, last one to leave. He never cuts any corners. A lot of guys looked up to him. Even the coaches looked up to him because of the type of man he was."

The NFL is a revolving door, always spinning. Players pass through locker rooms every day, many of them unnoticed. Harris was different. He was the longest-tenured player on the team, the defensive leader since 2008. His ouster cut deep. Coach Todd Bowles felt compelled to discuss it with the players in a team meeting. Departed wide receiver Eric Decker also was part of that discussion.

David Harris, the leader of the Jets' defense since 2008, typically was the first to arrive and the last to leave the team's facility, his ex-teammates said. AP Photo/Mel Evans

Bowles declined to reveal the nature of his message. Commenting on his overall approach to the youth movement, he compared it to college, saying, "It's no different than the seniors leaving college. Your freshmen, sophomores and juniors have to step up. Obviously, we have to develop new leaders and new starters."

Except Harris didn't graduate. He was kicked out, shortly after last week's media availability. Tuesday was the first time the media had a chance to question the players about the unpopular decision.

"Dave was the quarterback of our defense, and now he's not around anymore," defensive end Leonard Williams said. "I'm so grateful he was here. He taught me a lot. ... He was the first one in and the last one out, always. He played every day as hard as possible. I loved seeing that in him because he was an older guy, established, and he still showed up every day as if he was a rookie. He loved it."

Demario Davis is the favorite to replace Harris as the Mike linebacker, with Carter and Julian Stanford also in the mix. Darron Lee will remain in his weak-inside slot.

"I miss him,” Lee said of Harris. “He’s a great mentor and a great leader. I’m still going to consult him. Even though he won’t be around here, I’m still going to ask him for advice and everything. But it definitely was a somber day the next day and for the whole defense, really, and for this whole organization and for everybody in here because Dave was like a dad to all of us, a lot of young guys in here. He was like a father to me."

By cutting Harris and Decker, Jets owner Woody Johnson will save nearly $14 million in 2017 payroll. In Johnson's eyes, no player is worth keeping unless he has a guaranteed contract or factors into the team's plans beyond 2017. It's a cold business, all right.