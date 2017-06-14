Jets draft pick ArDarius Stewart recovering from two surgeries

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets released wide receiver Eric Decker, in part, to create opportunities for two draft picks, ArDarius Stewart and Chad Hansen. One problem: Stewart and Hansen are injured. In Stewart's case, he's recovering from surgery. Two, actually.

Stewart, a third-round pick from Alabama, underwent groin and thumb surgeries over the past two weeks, coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday. Bowles said Stewart suffered the injuries before he arrived to the Jets, yet he participated in the rookie minicamp in early May. He dealt with a sprained knee last season at Alabama, but there were no reports of groin and thumb injuries.

Bowles said Stewart "should be good to go" for training camp on July 29. But even if he's cleared to practice, Stewart will be behind from a conditioning standpoint. He'll also be playing catch-up in terms of the mental aspect, trying to absorb the offense after sitting for the entire spring.

Receivers coach Karl Dorrell downplayed the impact of the injury, saying, "I don't think the transition from when he starts to run and play and practice will be far off the mark. It's just a matter of getting back in shape and tuning himself up."

Hansen, a fourth-round pick from Cal, left practice on Tuesday with a knee injury and he didn't practice on Wednesday. Bowles didn't provide any details.

Right now, the receiving corps is beat up. Quincy Enunwa (shoulder/neck) also is sitting out, which means plenty of work for Robby Anderson, Jalin Marshall, Charone Peake and Myles White.

No, this isn't the Greatest Show on Turf 2.0.

"It's a great challenge for me," Dorrell said. "I'm excited for it, I accept the challenge. We're going to put out a good group of guys that I think will be hungry and feisty."