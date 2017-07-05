AFC East Q&A: Without Rex Ryan, whose quotes will make the most headlines in the division?

For the first time since 2009, Rex Ryan isn't coaching in the AFC East. Which coach or player will replace him as the most likely to make a headline with an outrageous quote?

Mike Rodak, Buffalo Bills reporter: Ranking the AFC East's coaches on a scale of dryness is like picking a starting quarterback for the New York Jets: Whomever it is, you're not going to get much. Miami's Adam Gase and the Jets' Todd Bowles aren't known for their sound bites, and in his first months on the job, Buffalo's rookie coach Sean McDermott has been the anti-Rex. So while Patriots coach Bill Belichick's sometimes-terse responses to reporters' questions fall on the opposite end of the spectrum from Ryan, they actually make headlines in their own way. How about, "We're on to Cincinnati" or "No days off"? Find me another coach or player in the AFC East whose quotes are so well-known they could be trademarked.

Buffalo's coaching transition could give LeSean McCoy plenty to say. Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports

James Walker, Miami Dolphins reporter: My pick is Bills running back LeSean McCoy. The veteran tailback is in an interesting spot, entering his ninth season wanting to win now while there is still something left. Yet the Bills are rebuilding under McDermott, and there will be a learning curve this season, which could frustrate McCoy. Some of the things McCoy says on social media are pretty blunt; look up the offseason exchange with Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso. A dark horse candidate would be new Dolphins defensive lineman William Hayes, who has interesting opinions on many things, including mermaids and dinosaurs. Hayes is an open book and Gase allows his players to be who they are. So there is potential there as well.

Mike Reiss, New England Patriots reporter: Let’s keep it light here, knowing that head coaches Belichick, Gase, McDermott and Bowles won’t be walking into the media workroom this year and doing their best Rex Ryan/Walt Patulski impersonations. So this has to be a player, and we can eliminate any Patriots from the discussion because they are seldom knocked off their “just trying to get better” mantra on a daily basis. Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson seems like a good pick, given his public spat last season with Brandon Marshall, and how he seems to enjoy the media spotlight. If things go off the rails quickly for the rebuilding Jets, maybe Richardson does, too.