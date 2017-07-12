Is USC quarterback Sam Darnold sending a message to the Jets?

USC quarterback Sam Darnold explains his expectations for the upcoming season and what it would mean to win the Heisman Trophy. (1:30)

News of the New York Jets' roster teardown -- and the likely motive behind it -- has made its way across the country and into the brain of a 20-year-old quarterback who attends college in Los Angeles.

His name is Sam Darnold and, yes, he knows about the unofficial "Suck for Sam" campaign.

"I really don't have any thoughts about that, but I've definitely heard of it," he said Tuesday at ESPN in Bristol, Connecticut, where he was a guest of Michael Smith and Jemele Hill on "The Six."

The USC quarterback admitted he's flattered by the attention ("Yeah, you have to be"), but he seemed a bit uncomfortable with the idea of an NFL team basing its rebuilding plan on the hope of drafting him in 2018.

"I don't think any team should tank their season because of me," said Darnold, a third-year sophomore who will be draft-eligible for the first time.

Darnold, a Heisman Trophy favorite, is being tabbed as a potential No. 1 overall pick, but there are a couple of ifs.

If he follows his breakout 2016 season with an encore performance.

If he decides to turn pro.

The Jets, searching for a quarterback savior for 40-plus years, will be paying close attention.