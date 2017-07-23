Jets' Josh McCown eager to turn back clock, win starting job

With vacation over, let's take a look at what's happening around the New York Jets, who report to training camp on Friday:

1. No Joshing around: Josh McCown has said all the right things since signing with the Jets, which is what you'd expect from a player with a sterling reputation as a team-first guy, but don't be fooled into thinking he'd be content to sit on the bench. He's a fiery competitor and wants to play. In a phone interview, I asked McCown if he expects to be the Week 1 starter.

"Yeah," he said. "All of our expectations should be that way. I'm no different. I came here because I had an opportunity to compete for the job, so that's my expectation -- to go out and play the best football that I've ever played and help this team win football games."

It'll be McCown versus Christian Hackenberg versus Bryce Petty in training camp. McCown doesn't know how the reps will be divided, but he suspects it'll be similar to the offseason practices -- an even split.

McCown, 38, is the favorite because of his experience, which he believes gives him an edge over the two young passers.

"Obviously, any time you're in a situation where you have this much more experience than the other guys, you should have an advantage," he said. "But, at the same time, we're all in this thing together and it's a new offense. We're all learning it. I thought this spring was very beneficial for us and I think training camp will be where we can take it to another level."

McCown's goal is to be the quarterback he was in 2013, his signature season. Playing for the Chicago Bears, he replaced an injured Jay Cutler and compiled a 13-1 touchdown/interception ratio. Stylistically, there are parallels between the two offenses, he said. He likes that.

"Hopefully, I'll be able to play at a similar level that I played at when I was there," he said. "That's my mindset."

Too bad he doesn't have his old friends from Chicago, Brandon Marshall, Alshon Jeffery and Martellus Bennett.

2. Responding to Brandon: Marshall raised some eyebrows in a recent radio interview when he said he requested his release because he "wouldn't have made it through an entire season knowing we didn't have a chance." Ouch!

"That's Brandon's opinion and Brandon is a friend of mine," McCown said. "I love him and he's entitled to his opinion. I wish him the best at the Giants. We've got a direction we're headed and excited about. I really don't pay too much attention to it just because guys have different opinions about things, and that's his. I don't agree with it, but as a friend, hey, I respect it."

Wouldn't it be ironic if Marshall, whose fiery pep talks fell on deaf ears last season, provides a rallying cry now that he's gone?

3. Nouveau riche: With his rookie contract finalized, Jamal Adams jumps to the No. 2 spot on the Jets' 2017 payroll. He will make just shy of $14.8 million this year, including a reported $14.3 million signing bonus. The only player earning more cash is Muhammad Wilkerson ($15 million). Based on cap value, Adams ($4.0 million) ranks 13th on the team.

4. One month to Klecko verdict: The Jets' official web site is making a strong effort to promote Joe Klecko for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In fact, they launched a micro site, trumpeting Klecko's qualifications.

Klecko will be considered as a senior candidate for the fourth straight year. Two senior finalists will be named for the Class of 2018, and those will be chosen Aug. 24 when the eight-man senior committee (comprised of longtime NFL journalists) conducts its selection process. Finalists are a virtual lock to be approved by the full committee, which meets the day before the Super Bowl.

You already know how I feel about this: I think Klecko, who made the Pro Bowl at three different positions on the defensive line, belongs in Canton.

5. Team Turnover: You've spent the last few months reading about the massive changes to the roster. Here's some perspective on what unfolded: The Jets return only 10 of the 22 starters from last season's Week 1 lineup. In addition, only four of the top-10 players in snaps played over the last five seasons remain on the roster -- Wilkerson, Demario Davis, Sheldon Richardson and Brian Winters.

That's what you call significant turnover.

6. Execs on the rise: According to the official team web site, Brian Heimerdinger has been promoted to vice president of player personnel. Previously, he was the director of player personnel. He has been working as general manager Mike Maccagnan's right-hand man since the start of the regime in 2015. The Jets also elevated Matt Bazirgan. He becomes the director of college scouting, replacing Rex Hogan, who took a personnel job with the Indianapolis Colts.

7. Wax on, Wax off: McCown said the most interesting thing he did in the offseason was move from Waxhaw, North Carolina (pop. 9,900) to Waxahachie, Texas (pop. 29,600).

McCown joked that "we might be the first people in history" to make the move between those two burgs. I think that's a safe assumption.

What next, a move to Wax, Kentucky?

8. Recommended reading: During vacation, I finally got a chance to read Jim Pons' personal memoir, entitled, "Hard Core Love: Sex, Football and Rock and Roll in the Kingdom of God." Pons was the Jets' video director from 1973 to 2000. Before that, he was a bass player and singer for the 1960s rock band The Turtles. He also toured with Alice Cooper and Frank Zappa.

Pons provides a behind-the-scenes look into his different worlds, including his encounter with the Beatles, his epic pingpong match against Cooper (Pons won) and his party life with the 1970s and 1980s Jets teams.

I'll always remember Ponsy, as he was called, as friendly and approachable. I wish I had asked more questions about his incredible life; it would've made for a heck of a story back then.