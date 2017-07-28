Matt Forte fires back at Brandon Marshall for 'no chance' comment

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- In what could be called a delayed parting shot, Brandon Marshall dumped on his former team two weeks ago, saying in a radio interview that the New York Jets have no chance in 2017.

Maybe he's right, but no professional athlete wants to hear something like that from anyone, let alone a former teammate. Matt Forte, who played with Marshall on two teams (the Jets and the Chicago Bears), brushed off the comment on Friday, but Marshall's words clearly didn't sit well.

"It doesn't matter, he's not here," Forte said on the first day of training camp. "He hasn't been here the entire offseason, so he doesn't know what chance we have or anyone has. That's Brandon speaking on Brandon, that's all. That's all I have to say about that."

Not wanting to be part of a total rebuild, Marshall requested his release in March and eventually signed with the New York Giants. He probably would've stuck it out with the Jets if they had sweetened his contract, but that wasn't going to happen.

Marshall is hoping to snap his playoff jinx with the Giants. In 11 seasons, he has yet to reach the postseason, which is rather amazing when you think about it. Since jumping ship, he has remained mostly supportive of the Jets, but he got real in a recent interview with WFAN.

"I just knew I couldn't be in that environment," he said of the Jets. "I think everyone knows the type of personality I am at this point in my career. I wouldn't have made it through an entire season knowing that we didn't have a chance. That's all you want as a player. You just want a chance."

Give him credit for being honest about himself. Still, it was a low blow toward the Jets.