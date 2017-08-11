Don't look now, but Jets are being 'out-tanked' by Bills

Adam Schefter explains how the Sammy Watkins and Jordan Matthews trades could affect the Bills. (0:54)

The New York Jets aren't the only AFC East team focused on the future. The Buffalo Bills are, too.

And they're attacking it more aggressively than the Jets, which could sabotage general manager Mike Maccagnan's perceived master plan.

By trading oft-injured wide receiver Sammy Watkins and cornerback Ronald Darby on Friday, the Bills have added to their stockpile of draft picks. Don't forget, they traded down during the 2017 draft, snagging a 2018 first-rounder from the Kansas City Chiefs in the Patrick Mahomes deal.

So now the Bills have two first-round picks, two second-rounders and two third-rounders.

Their new management team has positioned itself to be a major player in the 2018 draft, and that will be useful if the team decides to dump Tyrod Taylor and seek a franchise quarterback.

If the Bills and Jets are trying to trade up to the No. 1 spot to select, say, Sam Darnold, guess which team will have the most ammunition to make that happen?

Not the Jets, who don't have any extra draft picks and aren't projected to receive any compensatory choices. Right now, their best bargaining chip is Sheldon Richardson.

Fans already on board with tanking will no doubt hope the Jets lose them all, securing the No. 1 pick in the process.

The Jets and Bills face each other in Week 1. Some might call it the Tank Bowl. Clearly, both franchises competing for more than just one game. They're trying to brighten their futures.