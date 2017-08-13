Jets speedster Robby Anderson makes fast and loud statement

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- A look at the positive and negative performances from the New York Jets' 7-3 victory Saturday over the Tennessee Titans:

THREE UP

Robby Anderson had three catches for 71 yards in the Jets' victory Saturday over the Titans. AP Photo/Peter Morgan

WR Robby Anderson -- This isn't breaking news: Anderson can fly. Still. On the fourth play of the game, he blew past former New England Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan and made a 53-yard reception to set up the only touchdown. Ryan, one of the Titans' big free-agent signings, played a "bail" technique on Anderson, respecting his deep speed. Didn't matter; he still got torched. "Speed is a premium in this league, and he has it in droves," said Josh McCown, who made the throw. It was a nice first game for Anderson (three catches, 71 yards), their No. 1 receiver now that Quincy Enunwa is done for the season. The question is, can he beat press coverage? That's what gives him trouble.

OLB Josh Martin -- Playing with the second- and third-stringers, Martin notched one of the team's eight sacks. He also hit the quarterback on another play and later recovered a fumble. Jordan Jenkins (one sack) and Freddie Bishop started at outside linebacker, with Lorenzo Mauldin (back) sitting out with an injury. The Jets have a lot of bodies at outside linebacker and they're waiting for two to separate from the pack. Martin is in the conversation. Chances are, they'll go into the season with a committee approach.

QB Christian Hackenberg -- Coach Todd Bowles said Hackenberg looked "comfortable" in the pocket. His performance was far from elite -- no points in eight possessions -- but he completed 18 of 25 passes. A year ago, he would've struggled to complete 18 of 25 against air, let alone a real defense. That's called progress. "I was so proud of him because you have little hiccups here and there that weren't necessarily his fault, but he kept battling through and played within the game," McCown said.

THREE DOWN

The fullbacks -- Julian Howsare and rookie Anthony Firkser each dropped a pass, and Algernon Brown missed a block that contributed to a sack of Hackenberg. Howsare's drop came at the 2-yard line, costing him a walk-in touchdown. A year ago, the Jets didn't even carry a fullback on the 53-man roster, but the position is back from extinction. It's an important part of their West Coast offense, and they need someone who can catch the ball. New coordinator John Morton made it clear he intends to utilize the fullback. On Anderson's 53-yard reception, Howsare was split out wide as a receiver.

WR Jalin Marshall -- The Jets had no fewer than four dropped passes, including one by Marshall, who also had a holding penalty. Unlike a year ago, when he made the team as a rookie free agent, Marshall is being counted on to contribute -- once he returns from his four-game PED suspension, that is.

P Lachlan Edwards -- He shanked a 14-yard punt, costing his team field position. Coming off an underwhelming rookie season, Edwards won't be gifted a roster spot. He'll have to earn it, and this wasn't a good start.