Jets stop listening to music as they try to find the right notes

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Anybody who paid attention to the New York Jets in the offseason knows they have a different look this year. They also have a different sound.

Silence.

The music that blared from sideline speakers last training camp is gone. During stretching, individual drills and positional work, it's quiet. The only thing you hear are football sounds -- coaches barking instructions and fans cheering long pass plays.

Todd Bowles, master DJ, decided it was best to hold the tunes, saying he wanted the players to concentrate on learning the new offense. Basically, Jay-Z was replaced by X's and O's.

"Once they get comfortable, we'll bring some of the music back," Bowles said. "But right now, with the teaching, the new coaches, the new players and the new offensive scheme, I thought that would be difficult to do with music."

The Jets are blasting artificial crowd noise this week during 11-on-11 periods as they prepare to play indoors Saturday night against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Aside from that, it has been Camp Quiet.

The team has a long history of practice music, dating to Eric Mangini's first season in 2006. It got loud during 11-on-11 periods, with rock and hip hop filling the air. Mangini liked the ear-splitting din because it forced the players to improve their non-verbal communication. In 2007, he tried something new -- classical music.

Always looking for an edge, Mangini introduced Mozart and Beethoven at practice, which made for a surreal setting. Scientists say listening to the classics can improve concentration and the ability to make intuitive decisions. Some players said it made them sleepy; others said it was soothing.

Give Mangini credit for trying to be innovative.

Alas, the Jets finished 4-12 that year and that was the end of Mozart.