Jets expect to name starting QB next Monday as drama builds (not really)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Less than 24 hours after next Sunday's season finale of "Game of Thrones," the New York Jets will name the successor to their quarterback throne.

The TV series is generating more suspense than the Jets' reality show.

On Monday, coach Todd Bowles said he expects to announce the opening-day starter next Monday, and it'll be a major upset if it's not Josh McCown. Neither Christian Hackenberg nor Bryce Petty has challenged for the job, making it a no-brainer, barring injury.

Bowles didn't want to share his opinion.

"I have my own thoughts, but it's a coaches' decision," he said. "We'll discuss it after the game and we'll come up with our starter."

The game is the annual Jets-Giants preseason contest, traditionally where the starters play in the second half. McCown has played only one series in the preseason (nine snaps), so look for him to get the start and play a lot.

"Obviously, I'd be very disappointed if I'm not the guy," said McCown, meaning the Week 1 gig. "But, at the same time, we'll support what he decides is best for the team."

Bowles gave Hackenberg his shot last Saturday night in Detroit, and it was a major disappointment. In five possessions, he completed only two of six passes for 14 yards. His misread the defense on the third play, resulting in a vicious sack/fumble. That he escaped injury was a small miracle. Through two games (13 possessions), he has yet to lead the offense to points.

"It's his decision, ultimately," Hackenberg said of Bowles. "My job is to come in every day and learn as much as I can and go out and practice. That's my focus from here on out, moving forward -- today, tomorrow, next week, next month."

Hackenberg sounded resigned to backup status. The question isn't whether he will be the No. 1 quarterback, but whether he'll hang on to the No. 2 spot. Petty is closing.

The Jets cleared the path for Hackenberg, giving him a surprise start against the Lions. He could've made it an interesting decision with a strong performance, but he looked overmatched. In the process, McCown, who didn't play, missed out on valuable time with the starting offense. Now he's playing catchup as they head into the all-important third game.

"Obviously, as a competitor, you want to play every time you get a chance to," McCown said. "But I also know the situation and understand we have two young guys that these preseason games can be valuable for, because they can really get a lot of time and opportunity to play."